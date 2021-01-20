Caitlyn Jenner Shares Details on Her Relationship With Kylie Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her relationship with her children. Caitlyn Jenner has six biological children. The 71-year-old shares sons Brandon Jenner, 39, and Brody Jenner, 37, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; daughter Cassandra Marino, 40, and son Burt Jenner, 42, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; and daughters Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23, with ex-wife Kris Jenner. She also helped raise Kris Jenner’s kids with the late Robert Kardashian Sr.: Kourtney, 41, Kim, 40, Khloé, 36, and Rob Kardashian, 33.

“I had six biological, four step,” she said during an episode of Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast on Monday, January 18. “It’s a lot of children. [And] 18 grandchildren. It’s kind of just which one’s on my good side!”

While her favorite child, “depends on the day,” she shared details on her relationship with Kendall and Kylie Jenner. She explained that Kylie Jenner gets along well with her close friend Sophia Hutchins. “Kylie and Sophia get along very well.”

She added, “So [it’s] Sophia, Kylie and myself, just three of us, nobody around … just in the house — she has some beautiful homes. [We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer. Kendall’s not that — she’s always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie’s more of an open book.”

She explained, “Kylie is just the exception to the rule. I mean, she’s just — all the stars came together.” Jenner added that

Caitlyn Jenner Also Talked About Her Relationship With Kendall Jenner

When the podcast asked Caitlyn Jenner who she sees herself in the most, she admitted it is Kendall Jenner. She said the two, “have a lot in common.”

Jenner elaborated during The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. “She’s very athletic,” Jenner said. “We kind of both had the same attitude towards life. I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time.”

“Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house,” Jenner continued. “We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn’t do them. … But they’re so good! It’s better than a restaurant.”

Caitlyn Jenner Admitted It Has Been ‘Tough’ Having Her Kids Grown Up

Like many parents, Caitlyn Jenner confessed she has struggled watching her kids grow up. “All my kids are great and they’ve all grown up to have their own lives,” she said. “Now, sometimes, it gets a little tough when you’re sitting at the house, Friday night, and Sophia’s gone or whatever.”

Jenner continued saying, “And you’re sitting there going, ‘Wait a second. I’ve got 10 kids. I’ve got 18 grandchildren. I’m sitting here all by myself!’ Nobody’s called, and you’re looking at your phone, and shouldn’t somebody be calling me, you know? What, they all have their own lives? Yeah. Well, every parent deals with that. It’s nothing new.”

