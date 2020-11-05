Fans Criticize Kylie Jenner About the Election

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday on Tuesday, November 3 – which also happened to be Election Day. Many stars and celebrities wished the model a happy birthday, including her sister Kylie Jenner. While her other friends and family members posted a cute photo or video wishing Kendall Jenner a happy birthday, Kylie Jenner did that while also promoting a Kylie Cosmetics restock.

Kylie Jenner posted a series of four photos that included two of herself and her sister as well as two of the makeup collab. “happy birthday sister,” Kylie Jenner captioned the photos. “the Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9am pst for the LAST TIME including signed PR kits! only on KylieCosmetics.com.”

The 23-year-old posted the collection again on Wednesday, November 4. Kylie Jenner wrote in the caption, “the kendall collection is BACK IN STOCK officially on KylieCosmetics.com i get the absolute most positive feedback on these beautiful products i’m sad to say this will be the last time they’re available i still wear the kendall lip kit EVERY DAY and it’s a must have in my purse. enjoy.”

Kylie Jenner Received Backlash Immediately

not her trying to make money while the rest of the country (and quite frankly the world) is in a panic because we’re in the middle of one of the biggest modern day presidential elections — 🕊 (@voguepearls) November 4, 2020

As soon as Kylie Jenner posted the promotional birthday information, fans got upset at Jenner for using her platform to promote her products instead of the election. “We don’t care about this right now, the election is on,” one user commented on her Instagram post.

Senior Style Editor at Seventeen.com Kelsey Stiegman commented on the same Instagram post, “Girl we’ve got other things on our mind.” Another Instagram user added, “Girl we worried about the ELECTION RIGHT NOW.” Another follower wrote, “I NEVER COMMENT ON STUFF BUT THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO PROMOTE DO YOU LIVE UNDER A GIANT ROCK?!?!”

Fans also flooded her Twitter after she posted the same thing on that social media platform. “read the room Kylie please,” a user replied. Another added, “I mean, I’m sorry but I don’t really care. The country is in a pandemic and the state of our leadership is being decided at this very moment. I usually care more but this seems super self absorbed. The constant flaunt of privilege makes me nauseous.”

Another Twitter user replied, “not her trying to make money while the rest of the country (and quite frankly the world) is in a panic because we’re in the middle of one of the biggest modern day presidential elections.”

Fans Also Aren’t Pleased With Kendall Jenner

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

Kendall Jenner received backlash over the weekend when she hosted a combined Halloween and 25th birthday party amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jenner asked her guests to not post anything on social media, but some guests couldn’t help themself – including Kylie Jenner. The star-studded event immediately drew criticism while the family was already under scrutiny for Kim Kardashian’s birthday vacation to a tropical island.

Photos from the party revealed a handful of celebrities at Jenner’s party including Hailey and Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Jaden Smith, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian, Justin Skye, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, and Doja Cat, among others, according to ET.

Fans immediately criticized Kendall Jenner and many of the other stars. “Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween,” one user tweeted with a video from Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story of her older sister blowing out birthday candles.

Kris Jenner stood up for her daughter on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen on Monday, November 2. “We live our lives, trying to be just really good people,” Jenner told Cohen when he asked her about how she dealt with the negativity, “as a mom and their manager.”

Kris Jenner added, “We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we’re doing that. And I think, I am very sensitive to what’s going on. Believe me, you know, I’ve really tried so hard.”

