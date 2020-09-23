Where Kylie Jenner & Ex BFF Jordyn Woods Stand Today

Kylie Jenner isn’t celebrating Jordyn Woods’ golden birthday with her this year. The two former best friends still remain out of touch over a year after their falling out. The once inseparable duo hasn’t reconciled since Woods hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s then boyfriend – and father to her daughter True – Tristan Thompson.

Cheating rumors circulated last March after Woods and Thompson were spotted “all over each other” at a house party in February of 2019, TMZ reported. Rumors circulated for a week before Woods appeared on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith to spill her side of the story. “On the way out, he did kiss me. It’s just no passion, no nothing, on the way out, he just kissed me. It was like a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out, nothing,” she dished.

Khloe Kardashian didn’t believe Woods’s side of the story and took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGISE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she tweeted. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Kylie Jenner Had Difficulty Cutting Ties

Jenner and Woods met through Jaden Smith – Woods’ lifelong family friend – in 2012, and the rest was history. As the two evolved into inseparable besties, they also became a part of each other’s home lives, too. Woods became close with the whole KarJenner circle, even attending Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in May of 2014.

For seven years, the best friends took on life together. Woods supported Jenner through her first Kylie Cosmetics launch, they both traveled the world together, Woods helped Jenner through her pregnancy, they moved in together, and the two even kind of got married. In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff Life of Kylie, Woods and Jenner organized a commitment ceremony with intimate vows toward one another. “I vow to always be there for you, through thick and thin, in this life and after,” Woods told Jenner. “I promise to encourage you, inspire you, love you, through all the good and bad times,” Jenner replied.

Jenner and Woods took a vacation together just a few weeks before the cheating rumors circulated. Then in February 2019, their friendship took a dramatic turn when Woods and Thompson allegedly cozied up together. Woods moved out of Jenner’s home shortly after. “Kylie still seems torn,” a source told People only a few days after the incident. “It’s gonna be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life.” The source also said Woods made things more complicated when she continued changing her story to Jenner. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side,” the source told People. “Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

Jenner and Woods Could “Never Be Best Friends Ever Again”

Ultimately, Jenner stuck by her close sister Khloe Kardashian and slowly ended her relationship with Woods. “Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told People. Kris Jenner even sympathized with Kylie acknowledging how tricky of a situation it is for her, in an episode of KUWTK. “For you and Jordyn, this is like a divorce,” she said. Kylie responded, “She f***** up.” Later on in the episode, Kylie told Khloe, “Just know I love you.”

The former bffs initially appeared to be working on their friendship. “For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship,” a source told People. “It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first.” But Jenner eventually began to trust Woods less, so she learned to rely on a different circle of friends. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea,” a source told People.

Woods Has No Further Interest in Jenner’s Friendship

After their friendship breakup, Woods and Jenner were “working on rebuilding their relationship,” a source told People. A few months after the allegations in July of 2019, Woods appeared in Cosmopolitan UK‘s September cover issue where she discussed her initial intentions with Jenner. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” Woods said.

But one year later, the former best friends still haven’t reconnected. “Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” a source told People in February of 2020. “She said what she had to say.”

