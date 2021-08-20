Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant? Caitlyn Jenner Just Revealed Another Grandchild Is on the Way

Rumors that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child have been circulating on social media for several weeks. Many fans seem to think that Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, keeping her pregnancy a secret, just as she did when she was pregnant with Stormi.

Some fans have been paying close attention to Jenner’s Instagram account — keeping tabs on everything from her nail polish to her possibly pre-recorded body content — and many have come to the conclusion that Stormi will be getting a sibling in the next few months — or maybe even sooner.

On August 20, TMZ posted a video of Caitlyn Jenner during an appearance at The Toy Story in Quincy. While chatting with some people at the boutique, Caitlyn said that she currently has 18 grandchildren — and she revealed that there’s another one on the way. Caitlyn did not say, however, which one of her kids is expecting, leading fans to believe that it’s Kylie.

TMZ has since updated the post, however, and confirmed that it’s actually Caitlyn’s son, Burt, and his wife, Valerie, who will be welcoming Caitlyn’s 19th grandchild. Could Kylie still be pregnant? Yes. But it doesn’t appear as though Caitlyn spilled the baby beans.

Caitlyn has six kids; Burt, Brandon, Brody, Cassandra Marino, Kendall, and Kylie.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kylie’s 24th Birthday May Have Been a Huge Giveaway

@carolinecaresalot Explaining to my friends why I think Kylie Jenner is pregnant again ♬ original sound – Caroline

Internet sleuths have been keeping tabs on Kylie’s social media activity, and one TikTok user in particular has pointed out something interesting. Kylie apparently celebrated her 24th birthday — back on August 10, 2021 — with a low key get together of close friends.

According to StyleCaster, Kylie “hosted a small brunch and painting party,” which is a big difference from her previous birthday celebrations which have taken place on yachts with several key people, including Kylie’s sisters, and her BFFs Stassi Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. And while Kylie may have celebrated his birthday with these people this year, none of them shared any photos from the festivities.

As mentioned earlier on in this post, some fans have also noticed that Kylie appears to be recycling content on social media, sharing photos of her nails that were manicured a particular way weeks ago, according to Grazia magazine, and this has some people convinced that Kylie is hiding another pregnancy.

Kylie Kept Her First Pregnancy a Secret

Kylie first pregnancy was a complete shock; the reality star and makeup mogul was able to keep it a secret for nine full months, giving birth to Stormi without the world having any idea that she was even with child.

“I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself,” Kylie told Andy Cohen on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion show, according to BuzzFeed News.

On February 4, 2018, Kylie posted a statement on Instagram, apologizing to her fans, and explaining why she felt she needed to keep her pregnancy a secret.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she wrote, in part.

READ NEXT: Did Tristan Thompson Cheat on Khloe Kardashian Again?