Fans Think Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Back Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are sparking romance rumors. The couple announced their split over a year ago in October 2019 after two years of dating. Jenner and Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018. Kylie Jenner tweeted in early October 2019, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Over a year later, Kylie Jenner has led fans to believe that the two parents are back together. The 23-year-old posted two photos on Instagram of her and Scott on October 18, as seen above. She posted the photos to celebrate model Matthew Williams’ first collection for Givenchy. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also posted Instagram photos promoting his launch.

Jenner’s post with Scott immediately drew attention from family, friends, and fans alike. Scott himself commented a series of four emojis including fire and swimming emojis. Khloe Kardashian commented, “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE.” Jenner’s friend Yris Palmer commented heart eye and flame emojis and, “okay mom and dad !!!” Khloe Kardashian’s bff Malika Haqq echoed Palmer, writing, “Come thru Mom & Dad,” with flame emojis. Kris Jenner also chimed in, commenting, “Wowza !!!”

Fans didn’t hold back on their reactions either. A major Kylie Jenner fan, Johnny Cyrus commented, “Power Couple,” with over 30,000 likes. Another user commented, “wait a damn minute-” and another wrote, “You guys are back together?!” Most of the comments from fans show that they’re hopeful the two are dating again. “BACK TOGETHER,” one user wrote, and another echoed their excitement, writing, “THEY GOT BACK TOGETHER.”

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Sparked Romance Rumors in March

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rumors circulated that quarantine helped reunite Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. A source told ET in early March 2019, the two had gotten back together, and, “have been for about a month.” The source added, “at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together.”

“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on,” a source told ET. “They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work. Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music.”

While Jenner and Scott have been working on the relationship, the couple is taking things slow, according to People. “Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” a source told People in March. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

A few months later in May, Scott uploaded a series of Instagram stories of never-before-seen photos of the two, according to Cosmopolitan. Jenner also celebrated Scott’s birthday on April 30 by posting a series of Instagram photos. “DADA. Happy birthday to Daddy of the Year!” she wrote as the caption. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. OK I’m crying. Love you forever!”

A Kardashian Denied the Two Were Back Together

Around the time romance rumors sparked between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Mason Disick shut down the rekindling rumors. The 10-year-old took it upon himself to create his own celebrity status in late March. Without asking permission from his parents – Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick – he created a personal Instagram account and went live.

During the live, he spilled the tea about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, and said, “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together.” When his parents discovered his account, they deleted it. Jenner nor Scott have publicly addressed the slip-up or their relationship status.

