DWTS Alum Talks ‘Really Crazy’ Past With Famous Ex-Wife

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is opening up in a new television documentary about his life.

On December 20, 2022, Lamar Odom — who competed on season 28 of DWTS — announced that the doc titled “LAMAR ODOM Sex, Drugs & Kardashians” is set to air on Fox on January 2, 2023.

Hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin, the documentary promises an inside look at Odom’s life when he was married to “The Kardashians” star, Khloe Kardashian. As evidenced by the trailer, Odom will also open up about his drug addiction and an overdose that nearly cost him his life.

Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016. She went on to date other people, including Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children. Odom has two kids from a previous relationship.

Odom Spoke Candidly About His Addiction to Drugs

While being interview by Levin, Odom shared just how big of a factor drugs were in his life when he was married to Kardashian.

“Drugs…that was my girlfriend. I had a wife and cocaine,” he said. He went on to say that he told Kardashian that he had been using drugs while the two were married. “You can’t hide that,” he explained.

When Levin pointed out that Kardashian “stood by” the former NBA star during those times, Odom agreed. “Yeah, she did,” he said, putting his head in his hands.

“I mean, behind the scenes, I put her through some s***. The things y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories y’all don’t know are, like, really crazy,” he added.

Odom Has Always Had a Special Place in His Heart for Kardashian

Odom has opened up about his marriage to Kardashian and his drug overdose in the past.

Although their marriage didn’t work out, Kardashian was there for Odom when he overdosed and he has almost always spoken so kindly and fondly of her whenever she comes up in conversation.

“When I married Khloé, there’s just so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship. If I could take it back, of course I’d take it back. I was never my intention to hurt her. My mind and head weren’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself,” he said on “Celebrity Big Brother” in February 2022, according to People magazine.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2017, Odom admitted that Kardashian “tolerated” his drug use during their marriage. He admitted that he went downhill after Kardashian filed for divorce.

“I was in a very dark place and very confrontational. I wasn’t trying to repair my marriage; I was just trying to get high. My life was all about drugs at that point,” he explained. He went on to credit Kardashian for being there for him during his near-fatal overdose.

“I didn’t even know what had just happened. I mean, I’m a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can’t walk or talk. She was the first thing I saw,” he said, adding that “she played a major role in [him] getting [his] memory back.”

