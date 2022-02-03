Lamar Odom Reveals He Misses Khloe Kardashian ‘So Much’

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is currently starring on the reality show “Big Brother,” which premiered Wednesday, February 2, on CBS.

The official “Big Brother” YouTube channel released an exclusive clip from the show earlier this week, which shows Lamar telling his co-star Todrick Hall that he misses Khloe “so much.”

Lamar Has Regrets

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot back in September 2009 after one month of dating. The two seemed like the perfect couple, but in 2012 cheating rumors began to circulate. According Ok! Magazine, in January 2012, a rumor popped up online that accused Lamar of cheating on Khloe with a woman he met at a strip club in Washington, D.C.

Cheating rumors continued to circulate which resulted in Khloe filing for divorce in December 2013, after four years of marriage, Ok! Magazine reported.

According to Buzzfeed News, the two reconciled in 2015 after Lamar suffered a drug overdose. Khloe supported the former NBA star in his recovery and she even put divorce proceedings on hold temporarily, but after Lamar was spotted drinking alcohol at a bar, she decided to continue the divorce filings.

In the “Big Brother” clip that was posted online, Lamar tells Todrick that he had “some good dreams last night” about his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Todrick asked Lamar if he still talks to Khloe, to which he replied, “Nah.” The former NBA star goes on to say that he misses her “so much” and he tells Todrick that he wishes he could take that time back.

Khloe Kardashian Shutdown Dating Rumors

According to Page Six, Khloe recently shot down a rumor that she is romantically linked to “Too Hot to Handle” star Harry Jowsey.

The Instagram account “Comments By Celebs” shared a screenshot of a Deuxmoi submission that read, “one of my friends works at a very well known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking,” the source wrote. “Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

The screenshot also included Khloe’s response to the submission, which read “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

Khloe hasn’t revealed any details about her love life in the wake of the recent Tristan Thompson scandal. In December 2021, a DNA test proved that Khloe’s on-and-off-again boyfriend Tristan had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Tristan initially denied the allegations put forth by Nichols, but after the DNA proved he was the father, he took to Instagram to address the situation.

In a January 3 Instagram story, Tristan wrote that he takes full responsibility for his actions and even took the time to apologize to Khloe for the “heartache” and “humiliation” he caused her.

Khloe has been tight-lipped about the scandal, but she recently shared a cryptic Instagram post that many fans think was a personal dig at Tristan.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” the social media mogul captioned a January 2022 Instagram post.

On February 2, 2022, Khloe shared a photo of herself decked out in Chanel earrings with the caption, “The crown is heavy, but the queen is strong.” Many fans thought the caption was about the Tristan scandal.

