Lamar Odom Weighs in on Tristan Thompson Scandal

NBA player Tristan Thompson acknowledged that Maralee Nichols’s one-month-old baby is his child on social media, as reported by CNN.

On January 3, the father-of-three uploaded two Instagram Stories, where he shared comments regarding Nichols’s son, who he had contested was his child. He noted that “now that paternity has been established, [he] look[s] forward to amicably raising their son.”

Thompson then addressed Khloé Kardashian and asserted that she did not do anything to warrant his behavior. CNN noted that Thompson “was reportedly in a relationship with” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star during his involvement with Nichols.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” continued Thompson.

He then claimed to “have the utmost respect and love for [Khloé Kardashian],” who gave birth to his daughter, True, in 2018.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” asserted Thompson.

Lamar Odom Shared a Comment on Facebook About Khloé Kardashian

Us Weekly reported that Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, who she married in 2011, addressed the news of Thompson’s youngest child. The reality television star and the former basketball player finalized their divorce three years after they separated in 2013.

Odom interacted with a post, which has since been removed, from the comedy Facebook page, Sleepless In Seattle. The upload was captioned “NBA player Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé after paternity test proved he was the father of a child he had outside the relationship,” according to Hip Hop Vibe.

Odom flocked to the post’s comment section, writing, “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Odom appeared to have previously mentioned Thompson in a Facebook comment. On December 7, 2021, Sleepless In Seattle shared an image of a woman wearing a red bikini belong text that read, “She asks you to rub sunscreen on her back but your girl is right next to you, wyd?”

“Fellas what’s your decision? [grimacing face emoji],” read the caption of the post.

“Well we all know what ‘Tristan’ would do! [crying laughing emoji] [man facepalming emoji],” replied Odom.

Maralee Nichols’s Representative Shared a Statement About Thompson’s Instagram Stories

On January 4, a representative of Maralee Nichols shared a statement regarding Thompson’s acknowledgment that he was the father of her son with People magazine. The representative asserted that “there was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol’s baby” and noted that “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months.”

“[S]he is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements,” added the rep.

On December 25, 2021, the fitness model shared an image of her son on social media. The photo showed the child wearing a red onesie adorned with the words, “my first Christmas” in white writing. He faced away from the camera and laid on a plaid blanket.

The 31-year-old left a heart emoji in the caption of the post.

