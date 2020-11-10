Kardashian Ex-BFF Accused of Hooking Up with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian’s former best friend Larsa Pippen is telling all about her current and former relationships with the Kardashians. Rumors circulated earlier this year that Pippen had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson while the two were dating before they temporarily separated. Pippen set the record straight on an episode from the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on Monday, November 9.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in 2016 and welcomed their two-year-old daughter True in April 2018. The couple called it quits in March 2019 after Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s ex-bff Jordyn Woods. Over the COVID-19 quarantine, the two spent more time raising True together in LA and reportedly got back together.

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen had been best friends for years until earlier this year. Pippen appeared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. In 2014, Kardashian blogged about how much their friendship meant to her, saying, “I always call my friend Larsa Pippen for parenting advice!” as recorded by the Daily Dish. Kardashian also called Pippen her “best friend” and the most “positive person” she knows.

Their relationship took a turn when fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had unfollowed Pippen on Instagram, and Pippen did the same over the summer. Pippen posted an Instagram story of the two of them for Kardashian’s birthday on October 21 with the caption, “Hbd gorgeous I’m sending u lots of love Kim Kardashian,” but Kardashian didn’t repost the Instagram story.

Larsa Pippen Admitted She and Tristan Thompson Used to See Each Other

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum confessed that she and Tristan Thompson do have a history. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe,” Pippen said on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA, I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever.”

Pippen emphasized her point saying, “I’m the type of person, I don’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man, I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Pippen Insisted That They Only Saw Each Other Before Khloe Kardashian

When asked if she had been with Thompson after he started dating Khloe Kardashian, Pippen shut down the rumors. She explained, “No! But it’s funny how people think it. I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that.”

She then added that she thinks fans believe the cheating rumors because of Thompson’s past cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. She said, “ever since the Jordyn thing, it’s very easy” for people to believe the rumors. “At the same time, for me, I’m going to hold my man accountable way more than just a friend who’s drunk one time,” she said.

“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe’s life,” she explained. “Dude, I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.”

Over the last few months, Kardashian and Thompson have become closer and reportedly started a romantic relationship. The podcast hosts asked Pippen how she feels about the couple back together and making it work as a family. “If they love each other, then God bless,” Pippen said. “I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up. You do everything in order to keep your kids home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them. I applaud them.”

In terms of Pippen’s love life, she said she’s single. Even though Pippen was recently spotted out with 23-year-old Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey, Pippen laughed off the rumored relationship. “We’re just friends,” she said on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “I literally just met him maybe three weeks ago. He’s adorable, I love him. He’s got a great personality, super fun. I feel like what is age. I don’t know, I don’t know. I judge people based on themselves. I don’t judge people based on what they do or their age.”

