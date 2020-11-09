Kim Kardashian’s Ex-BFF Claims Kanye West Brainwashed the Family

Kim Kardashian’s former best friend Larsa Pippen is claiming Kanye West ruined their friendship in an episode of Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn released on Monday, November 9. Both Pippen and Kardashian have kept quiet about why the former duo are no longer friends – until now.

Pippen candidly discussed that she thinks Kardashian’s husband, 43-year-old rapper Kanye West, is to blame for their separation. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her, because you’re so close to her’ that kinda had something to do with it,’” Pippen said on the podcast.

She continued saying, “He has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking that like I don’t even know what. I don’t even know.” While Pippen may not be able to put her finger on what he’s brainwashed the Kardashians into, she added that all the Kardashian ladies, “started to ride [Kanye’s] wave.” She then rhetorically asked, “If you’re that easily swayed like the wind, do I really give a f***?”

The 46-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami star added, “I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I got my own s***.” Pippen continued saying she wanted West to feel, “really comfortable, really secure” without her in their lives. She also emphasized that she didn’t do anything to betray Kardashian or their friendship.

“I didn’t feel any type of way,” she said regarding losing her Kardashian friends. “‘Do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship. If you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it.’” Pippen posted an Instagram story of the two of them for Kardashian’s birthday on October 21 with the caption, “Hbd gorgeous I’m sending u lots of love Kim Kardashian,” but Kardashian didn’t repost the Instagram story.

Pippen’s Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen Didn’t Approve of the Friendship

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen had been best friends for years until earlier this year. Pippen appeared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. In 2014, Kim blogged about how much their friendship meant to her, saying, “I always call my friend Larsa Pippen for parenting advice!” as recorded by the Daily Dish. Kardashian also called Pippen her “best friend” and the most “positive person” she knows. Their relationship took a turn when fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had unfollowed Pippen on Instagram, and Pippen did the same over the summer.

While Pippen and Kardashian had kept the fallout to themselves, Pippen confessed that her ex-husband former NBA player Scottie Pippen, wasn’t upset they were no longer friends. She confessed that her ex-husband of 21 years didn’t approve of the friendship with the Kardashians on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. Larsa Pippen added that he was nervous their kids would become friends with the younger Kardashian-Jenner kids.

Regardless of Scottie Pippen’s disapproval, Larsa Pippen insisted that it didn’t make a difference to her. “I’m not going to let you dictate what I do,” Larsa recalled telling him on the podcast.

Larsa Pippen Blocked Kanye West

Pippen and Kardashian are no longer as close as they once were, and she says the same is true about Kanye West. She said that she and the former presidential candidate, “always had a great relationship,” on the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. Pippen also claimed that she was once his, “go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with x, y and z.” But after awhile, Pippen confessed she blocked his number, because she couldn’t handle all the contact from him, and that decision, “really upset him.”

Pippen also admitted that while the friendship ending hurt her, she has continued to move past it. “If Kanye feels like Kim and him are better without me, then let them be without me,” she said on the podcast. “Do I look like I’m suffering? … Was it hurtful? Yes…This shall pass, too.”

In regards to other relationship rumors, Pippen didn’t shy away from sharing her side of the story. Rumors circulated earlier this year that Pippen hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and father to her daughter Tristan Thompson. When asked about the rumors, she denied them. “I would never do that,” she insisted on the podcast.

She also dismissed another Kardashian cheating rumor, but one about Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. “I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him,” Pippen said. “That never happened. So, then they were like, ‘Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis.’ By the way, that never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. I know he raps about being the highest in the f****** room. So clearly maybe he was the highest in the f****** room. He imagined all this s*** because it never happened.”

READ NEXT: Why Anderson Cooper Has Banned the Kardashians From His Show