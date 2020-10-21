This Kardashian Friend Faced a Home Burglary

Larsa Pippen – Kim Kardashian’s former best friend – said she was the victim of a home burglary while nobody was home on Monday, October 19. NBA player Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife posted on her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 20 that she is dealing with both a home burglary and a stalker.

“Could 2020 get any crazier? A stalker in L.A. forced me to go to Miami only then to find out my house in L.A. got robbed. Let’s pray for 2021,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The thieves stole, “many personal and high-valued items,” according to The Blast. “Despite the elaborate security system the robbers were able to break in because they disabled the electricity to the whole street,” a source told The Blast.

Thankfully, nobody was home at the time of the burglary, but Pippen is convinced her home was targeted for a reason, according to The Blast. The 46-year-old launched Larsa Marie – a high end designer jewelry line – in August. Because of the press and social media posts from the launch, “her team believes this was the type of item that attracted them to her home,” according to The Blast.

Kim Kardashian Was Robbed in 2016

The Kardashian family has had their fair share of scary scenarios, but Kim Kardashian faced an in-person armed robbery in Paris in 2016. Kim Kardashian joined her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for Paris Fashion Week in September and October 2016.

On October 3, 2016, Kim Kardashian returned to her hotel room in Paris with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian’s then assistant Stephanie Sheppard, and Kim Kardashian’s stylist Simone Harouche. While the rest of the party decided to go out, Kim Kardashian stayed in and lent her sister her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier.

Kim Kardashian then recalls relaxing and wearing a bed when she heard noises. “I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?’ ” she said, according to the police report she filed, obtained by the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche. “No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up.”

Kardashian explained the robbery on a season 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “They ask for money. I said I don’t have any money,” she tearfully told her sisters once home in California. “They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

“I was like; ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,’” Kardashian told her sisters. “Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f***ed. There’s no way out.”

Kim Kardashian Recently Spilled New Robbery Details

Kim Kardashian has spoken about her armed robbery before, but it still brings up emotions for her. Kardashian appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction where she tearfully revealed that hours before the robbery, she was getting lunch with friends when they started talking about what they would do if they got robbed. She added that they brought up the topic, because Kardashian was traveling with all of her jewelry, including a new ring from husband Kanye West – which the robbers stole.

In the interview, Kardashian emotionally opened up that at the time of the robbery, she thought she was going to be sexually assaulted. She then revealed that she begged for her life from the robbers.

After Kardashian survived the robbery, she found out months later that it was a group who robbed her. She added that they had tried to rob her once before, but she was with her husband and that threw the robbers off.

“They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment,” she said during My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “I didn’t know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this.”

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian Exposes Husband Kanye West in David Letterman Interview