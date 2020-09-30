Kardashian Friend Reveals New Venture

This Kardashian BFF and baby mama has launched her own mama and baby clothing line. Malika Haqq – Khloe Kardashian’s longtime best friend – partnered with Naked Wardrobe to create her Mama Malika clothing collection. The line launched September 18 and is available on Naked Wardrobe’s online site.

Mama Malika X Naked Wardrobe features 30 different pieces – including jumpsuits, bodysuits, rompers, and shorts – for both moms and their little ones. The collection has three patterns – baby blue, chocolate brown, and camouflage – in kid’s sizes from 6-months to 5-years-old. “I could hardly wait to share this passion project with you guys and it’s finally here…Mama and baby matching basics you will love,” Haqq wrote as an Instagram caption when she made the announcement.

All the Kardashian sisters have supported Haqq by posting some of her products on their social media pages. Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram story of Khloe rocking the Mama’s Crew Romper in chocolate on September 24. Haqq created the line after she gave birth to her now six-month-old son Ace Odis Flores.

Ace Inspired Haqq’s Collection

Haqq and ex-boyfriend rapper Odis Oliver Flores – better known by his stage name O.T. Genasis –welcomed their first son together on March 14, 2020. They recently celebrated baby Ace’s six-month birthday on September 14.

Once Haqq gave birth to Ace, she admitted that she wanted to match his cool kiddo style. “Ace is so cool,” Haqq told Page Six Style on September 18. “The whole idea of matching came from me loving his style.” She continued, saying, “I can’t necessarily get away with wearing little boys’ clothing, but this unisex collaboration now means that mommy and baby can achieve dressing alike. I’m obsessed with the idea of dressing identical to my son and I know I’m not the only mommy that is.”

Haqq Confided in Khloe Kardashian About Single Parenting

Haqq expressed her concerns to Khloe Kardashian regarding her status as a single mom on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 premiere. Kardashian, Haqq, and her sister Khadijah Haqq McCra shopped for baby clothes and accessories until Haqq admitted that the nursery shopping made her a little overwhelmed and uneasy about her single parent reality. “I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” Haqq revealed in a confessional.

Kardashian visited Haqq at her new home when Haqq begins to vent to her bff about the struggles she’s having preparing for a baby by herself. When talking about her relationship with her son’s dad, she said in an confessional, “It was better for me to not stay in the relationship, because it was getting harder and harder, but we’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment because that’s the most important thing.”

Before leaving, Haqq commented that that she needs a handyman to help set up the crib, because, “His dad doesn’t do stuff like that.” Haqq lateropened up about her stress with raising a child alone. “He can say anything, it doesn’t mean he’s going to do it, and you’re going to be responsible for that,” Kardashian told Haqq about her ex-boyfriend Flores. Haqq responded, “It is what it is. We have these little talks often, but I just hope it sticks.”

Haqq and Flores Aren’t Together Anymore

The two began dating in November of 2017, but they eventually broke up in June 2019. Malika made the breakup official by posting an Instagram with the caption, “Single.” Four months after calling it quits, Haqq announced that she was pregnant. But throughout her pregnancy, she remained quiet about who the baby’s dad was until a month before she gave birth. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” she said during the baby shower Kardashian threw for her in the season 19 premiere.

Flores also confirmed the news with an Instagram post from Malika’s baby shower. He wrote, “My son on da way…Give me a baby name now…GO!!!” Since the baby shower, both parents have remained quiet on details pertaining to her and Flores’s co-parenting relationship.

Kardashian and Haqq’s sister threw her a teddybear-themed baby shower a few weeks before her due date. During the adorable shower, Haqq thanked all the women who have been supporting her through her pregnancy, with a special shoutout to her sister and Kardashian. “You only showed me unconditional love and I couldn’t thank you anymore,” Haqq emotionally said.

READ NEXT: Ryan Seacrest Dishes on New Kardashian Project