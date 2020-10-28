Why Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq Is Involved In a Police Investigation

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq witnessed an argument between Tamar Braxton and her ex David Adefeso, according to TMZ. A rep from Adefeso told TMZ that Haqq saw an incident between the two but has, “refused to cooperate with cops whatsoever.” Haqq has yet to comment on her alleged involvement. In the latest turn of events, Braxton has requested Adefeso to release videos of the alleged incident, but he claims he’s unable to do so because Braxton smashed the camera, according to TMZ.

Adefeso filed a restraining order against the reality star in early September, according to People. The 49-year-old businessman cited domestic violence, according to court documents obtained by People. A few days after filing the restraining order, Adefeso posted a YouTube video addressing his relationship with 43-year-old singer and reality star Tamar Braxton.

In the video, Adefeso talked about an alleged physical altercation between himself and Braxton that made him contact the police. “I’ll speak the truth, and here’s the truth: I have been a victim of domestic violence and domestic assault,” he said in the video. “I was attacked.”

Adefeso claimed that he was driving at “high speed” when Braxton “attacked” him. “A blow to my neck, my jugular,” he said in the video. “For those of you who know about medicine and the jugular, that’s what carries blood to your brain. When you’re hit there, it discombobulates you. I thought I was going to crash. I was driving fast.”

“I called my mom — a 50-year-old guy having to call his mom when he’s driving,” he continued. “Tamar was in the car. My mom started praying, only to find out that after the blow, I was being secretly recorded, something that is illegal and unfair. And the tapes being sent to my family, the tapes of me in distress, in pain, calling my mom, were being sent to my family and other people.”

David Adefeso Claimed Tamar Braxton ‘Destroyed’ His Car

In addition to detailing the alleged incident, David Adefeso also claimed Tamar Braxton caused, “almost $30,000 in damage” to his car, he said in the same video. “I can’t really continue to speak about this because the cops are involved,” he explained in the YouTube video. “It’s a criminal case now, for the damage to the car, the taping, the assault. But I’ll tell you something — despite all that, and despite the fact that we’re separated and we’re pretty much over, the love never goes away. I loved Tamar from the bottom of my heart, I always have, and I will continue to.”

“No matter what she needs, I’ll be there as a support for her,” he continued. “The way I’ve been from day one. Whatever she needs, I’ll be there. That’s my promise, and I will not speak ill against somebody I loved so much — I’ve always loved.”

Tamar Braxton Denied Ever Being Violent With David Adefeso

Over a month after David Adefeso made accusations regarding ex-girlfriend Tamar Braxton, the singer and reality star defended herself. Braxton virtually appeared on the Tamron Hall Show where she denied any physical altercation with her ex.

“I am a survivor a domestic violence relationship,” she told Hall on October 27. “And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship.” Braxton also added that both audio and video recordings of the incident exist. “I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it,” she said. “He has a camera in his car.”

When Hall asked Braxton if the video or voice recording would show physical abuse, Braxton replied it would not. She told Hall, “he has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it.”

Braxton then began to get emotional and said, “No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”

