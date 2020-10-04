Megan Thee Stallion Was Leaving A Kardashian’s Home When She Was Shot

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot almost three months ago on July 12, 2020. Since then, new details have emerged including who shot her, where the rapper was, and the motive for the shooting. Megan has also claimed that she was shot while leaving a pool party thrown by Kylie Jenner.

The “Savage” singer alleged that rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot after leaving Jenner’s home. Lanez also attended the pool party, and Megan even went on Instagram Live to show her followers how much fun the three of them were having. But the fun didn’t last for long.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

Initially, TMZ reported that Megan had cut her foot on broken glass and was later hospitalized, but Megan cleared the air shortly after. Three days after Megan was hospitalized, she took to Instagram to give her followers her side of the story. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote in a post. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

A day after Megan revealed the true nature of her hospitalization, Page Six reported that Lanez shot her. “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source told Page Six. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.” Megan herself remained quiet about the reports for a month until she went on Instagram Live. On August 20, Megan claimed that she, Lanez, his bodyguard, and her friend were in Lanez’s car when they began to argue. She said that when she tried to leave the car, Lanez shot her through the car’s back window.

“Yes, this n**** Tory shot me,” she said in the Instagram Live video. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it.” Megan never specifically addressed why Lanez allegedly shot her, but a source told Heavy that she and her best friend found out that the two were each sleeping with Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Woods Have Also Been Hanging Out

Jordyn Woods – Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF – and the “WAP” singer also made their friendship Instagram official. In August of 2019, Woods announced their newfound friendship to the world by posting a photo of the two with the caption, “real hot girl s***” with a kiss-mark emoji. Megan’s first post on her Instagram begins in January 2020, and Woods hasn’t made an appearance.

When Megan started a Live Instagram video on July 12, fans were shocked to see that Megan had flipped to Jenner’s side. “There’s something about Megan Thee Stallion & Kylie Jenner hanging out together that doesn’t sit well with my spirit,” one user wrote on Twitter. Another wrote, “Can we pretend like Megan and Kylie never hung out?”

Fans may have not loved the friendship, because Megan was friends with Jordyn first, and in case you missed it, Woods and Jenner had a major fallout in February of 2019. Jenner and Woods had been best friends for over seven years until the two went their separate ways. In late February 2019, Woods hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s then boyfriend and father to her child, Tristan Thompson. Woods and Jenner tried to work on their friendship, but ultimately, Jenner stuck by her sister’s side and the two still haven’t reconciled.

Over a year-and-a-half later, Woods recently revealed how the scandal affected her personally. “I remember just sitting in a very dark place,” she said on the YouTube series Now With Natalie with Natalie Manuel Lee. “I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one. You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

READ NEXT: Scott Disick Spotted With a New Girl