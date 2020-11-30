Nick Lachey Once Made Claims About Dating a Kardashian

Back when Kim Kardashian was single and ready to mingle, she made her way around the celebrity dating pool. Nearly 15 years ago in 2006, Kardashian went on a date with Nick Lachey. The former boyband singer dished on their relationship and even hinted that it might have benefited her more than him.

Lachey appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he opened up about his history with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in October of 2019. A caller asked Lachey if he ever heard from his “ex Kim Kardashian” after he and Kelly Ripa dressed up as Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian for Halloween in 2011.

“To say that she’s my ex is a bit of a liberal use of the term,” Lachey told Cohen. “We went on one date together, but no, I never did hear from Kim on that one. Ironic timing.” Lachey is referring to the fact that he and ex-wife Jessica Simpson split six months prior to their date.

Nick Lachey Suggested Kim Kardashian Publicized the Date

Nick Lachey detailed his date with Kim Kardashian to Andy Cohen, explaining the two saw The Da Vinci Code together. When Cohen asked if the two had a “nightcap” after the movie, Lachey clarified it was a matinee.

“She left about halfway through and went to the restroom and, shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater,” Lachey told Cohen. “So I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous.”

The former 98 Degrees member added that he and Kardashian ended on good terms. “Couldn’t be a nicer girl, had a great time, but no we don’t keep in touch anymore,” he said on WWHL. “She doesn’t call me and complain about me playing her on TV or anything,” he added.

In regards to his Halloween costume as Kris Humphries, Lachey noted that it happened on the same day as he and Kardashian announced their split. “That was an interesting one, because I was hosting with Kelly and we played Kim and Kris Humphries at the time,” Lachey explained. “I was on stilts and the whole thing. And then maybe 20 minutes after we wrapped the show, they announced their divorce.”

Kardashian Dabbled in Dating Another Singer

Right before Kim Kardashian began seriously dating Humphries, she went on a few casual dates with another singer, John Mayer. Kardashian once said Mayer is a, “really cool guy,” according to Complex.

After the two were spotted a few times, a source confirmed that they were casually seeing each other. “[John and Kim] brought along other friends, but the idea was to see if they would hit it off,” a source revealed, according to Glamour.

Just like Kardashian and Lachey’s past romance, she and Mayer seem to be on only good terms. “I actually like the Kardashians,” Mayer told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in May 2019. “If you break it down to your interactions with them, they’re very nice people. I think any objection to them is more philosophical, and I don’t really have a philosophical objection to people that I don’t get on with every day.”

