New Kardashian Business Venture Hits Instagram

Rob Kardashian has launched a new business venture, and it looks super hot. Rob Kardashian partnered with momager Kris Jenner and fashion designer Nick Tershay to create Grandeza Hot Sauce. Kardashian posted a photo of the sauce, with the caption, “excited to launch @grandezahotsauce!! get yours at GrandezaHotSauce.com” on Wednesday, October 14, as seen below.

Grandeza Hot Sauce is all natural and organic, vegan friendly, and gluten and GMO free, according to the product’s website. “Created by an award winning chef, Grandeza hot sauce combines light tangy flavors with a touch of spice,” the website reads. “Great for balancing rich meals or to simply add another dimension of flavor.”

The Grandeza Hot Sauce two-pack is available on the website for $11.99. The hot sauce’s motto is, “Taste Excellence,” which suits the brand’s name. La Grandeza means “greatness” in English, according to Spanish Central.

Grandeza Marks Rob Kardashian’s Third Business Venture

Rob Kardashian has launched two other businesses over the years. Kardashian first founded Arthur George – a combination of his and his father’s middle names – in 2012. The sock line evolved into a clothing line over the years including hats and onesies. Kardashian started Arthur George to create, “stand-out, spirited, slogan-centric sock designs,” according to the website.

Most of the socks feature colorful designs and words on the bottom of the socks, as described on the website. Some of the popular phrases include, “Keep Calm,” “YOLO,” and “Hot Mama.” The line also includes wedding socks, Halloween socks, Christmas socks, and sports socks, among many others. Kardashian expanded the line in 2017 – shortly after having daughter Dream Kardashian – to include styles for babies and toddlers with phrases like, “Daddy’s Girl” and “Little Homie.” An average price for the socks is $15 per pair, according to the website.

The 33-year-old partnered up with fashion designer and skateboarder Nick Tershay – whom he also worked with for Grandeza Hot Sauce – to create Halfway Dead in May 2019. Halfway Dead is a streetwear clothing line that features tees, hoodies, jackets, hats, sweatshirts, and pants. Many of the pieces have colorful designs, prints, or logos on them. The clothes range in price from $38 to $275, according to the website.

Kardashian frequently posts about both Arthur George and Halfway Dead on his Instagram account. His sisters also help him out by wearing Halfway Dead outfits for Kardashian to post. Most recently, the Halfway Dead Instagram account featured Kourtney Kardashian wearing the Halfway Dead Nylon Pants.

Fans Can Expect to See Rob Kardashian’s Business Ventures

For the last few years, Rob Kardashian took a step back from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians while he struggled with his weight and depression. Since his break, the only Kardashian brother has decided to give the show another chance, so fans can hopefully expect to see him work on his brands. Khloe Kardashian announced that her brother will make more appearances on KUWTK. “Rob is going to be on the show more,” Khloe Kardashian told People in July. She added that even though fans might not always see him on the show, he’s “always around.”

“We never push him, everything is his free will,” she continued for People. “We always take photos — we have so many memories, but nothing public, so I was really happy because on my birthday, he said, ‘Oh, you can post that. I’m fine, I feel good.’ It made us feel so good that he was comfortable. And the reaction from the public was so positive that it gave him a boost of confidence.”

Rob Kardashian began posting more on social media with his family over the summer, too. He attended Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in late June and even posted a few photos with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Just a few days later, he attended Thompson’s 4th of July party with Khloe Kardashian and her bff Malika Haqq. Just like his other sisters, Rob Kardashian loves having cousin playdates. He frequently brings Dream to cousin playdates with his sisters’ kids.

“So now he is filming more,” Khloe Kardashian told People. “We’re filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I’m excited for everyone to see that. He’s such a good person and I’m just happy he’s coming back around on camera a little bit more.”

