Scott Disick’s New Lady Claps Back Against Haters

Scott Disick has a new love interest in his life, and she’s not holding back against the haters. Disick has been romantically linked to 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. Hamlin is the daughter to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her husband actor Harry Hamlin.

The two first began dating in late October, and they haven’t been afraid to show their flirty relationship. With Disick being 18-years older than Hamlin, many fans and friends have speculated about how serious their relationship is. Hamlin took to Instagram to share a message to her haters.

“Ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days,” Hamlin wrote on her Instagram story over the weekend, as captured by Cosmopolitan. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

Hamlin’s Parents May Not Be Onboard

Disick and Hamlin continue to keep their relationship on the DL, but they’ve been spotted out more than once. The two first met at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-birthday party on October 31. Fans noticed they grabbed dinner a few days later when they each posted similar Instagram stories at dinner. Two weeks later, the two were spotted waling alongside a beach arm-in-arm in Malibu, according to TMZ.

The two may be getting more serious, and Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin may not totally support the relationship. A source told E! News in November that her parents, “believe this is just a phase.” The source continued saying, “Lisa’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars’ eyebrows are definitely raised.”

Another source told The Sun that Rinna is, “worried” for her daughter due to Disick’s complicated love life and previous, “baggage.” The source added, “Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase.”

Disick shares three kids with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and the two continue to co-parent. “But when she does speak about it she’ll keep her cool but really, she’s worried,” the source told The Sun. “That’s her youngest kid…She really does like Scott but both her and Harry don’t want someone that age with so much baggage to be with their baby girl, especially given Amelia’s own mental health issues.”

Fans Think Rinna & Hamlin Excluded Disick From Their Christmas

The Rinna and Hamlin family celebrated the holidays together. Rinna posted a photo of their growing family, including her other daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin and her boyfriend Eyal Booker. Hamlin and Booker have been dating since April 2019, and fans wanted to know why Amelia Gray Hamlin’s significant other wasn’t included in the family photo.

One fan commented under Rinna’s photo, “Where is Sir Disick? Lol” Another fan echoed the sentiment writing, “Where’s Scott?” Fans flooded the comment section asking Rinna where Scott Disick was, tagging his Instagram handle, and adding they missed him. A fan chimed in writing, “Guess Scott didn’t make the cut..”

Kourtney Kardashian hosted a small Christmas get together for the Kardashians this year. The reality TV family normally hosts an A-List Christmas Eve party every year, but due to COVID-19, the family kept it small. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner all ventured over to Kourtney Kardashian’s home for a small celebration.

