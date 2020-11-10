Scott Disick Rumored to Be Dating This Real Housewives Daughter

Scott Disick is back in the dating game and isn’t afraid to explore all his options. Most recently, the 37-year-old Talentless founder was spotted out with Amelia Gray Hamlin. Hamlin – a 19-year-old model – is the daughter to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

Fans immediately noticed the two were grabbing dinner together when they both posted an Instagram story of the same dinner table and pasta dishes. Disick posted a photo of all the good with the caption, “My love.” Hamlin posted a similar Instagram story and added the caption, “Family dinner.”

Disick and Hamlin ate dinner at Tre Lune, an Italian restaurant in Montecito, California. Their mutual friend and stylist Marie Lou Bartoli also joined the two for dinner. “Scott and Amelia took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend,” a source told E! “They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Luna restaurant for dinner.”

The source added that Disick’s feelings towards Hamlin are, “very casual.” The source told E!, “He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone. He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He’s in a good place right now.” The two were first spotted hanging out together during Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party on October 31.

Scott Disick Is ‘Not Interested in Dating Anyone Right Now’

A few months after calling it quits with longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, Scott Disick is dating, but it may not be anything serious. “Scott is single, having fun and enjoying life,” a source told People on November 9. “He is doing well and staying healthy. He is not partying.”

Hamlin is the latest lady that Disick has been hanging out with. Since his breakup with Richie, Disick has been socializing with more and has been spotted on multiple mystery dates. “He hangs out with friends, including girls,” the source told People. “He is not interested in dating anyone right now though.”

Another source echoed the sentiment to E! that Disick is just, “having fun.” The source added, “He’s spending time with different girls and isn’t officially dating just one. He’s single and seeing what’s out there and meeting different people. That’s all it is with Amelia for now.”

Sofia Richie Has Moved on From Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

Since their breakup, Richie is now dating Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, according to Us Weekly.T he two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted grabbing dinner on Saturday, October 17, as reported by the Daily Mail. Richie and Morton grabbed dinner at Nobu. Richie, 22-years-old, donned an all black outfit while Morton, 27-years-old, wore a tan jacket and black slacks, according to the Daily Mail.

“They’re trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is,” a source told Us Weekly. “But they are definitely seeing each other.” Since their first sighting, Richie and Morton have been spotted a few times getting close.

Even though Richie has moved on, she still may not love Disick and Hamlin hanging out. “Amelia and Sofia have been friendly over the years,” a source told E! “They grew up together in L.A. and ran in similar circles. They would hang out here and there but weren’t super close. It’s definitely weird for Sofia to see Amelia going out with Scott, but has no hard feelings there.”

The source added, “It’s awkward and it’s been brought up around Sofia’s friends, but she and Amelia don’t have a friendship so she is brushing it off. Sofia is focused on herself and her new guy and has come to terms that she and Scott are done.”

