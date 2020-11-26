Scott Disick Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fans of the Kardashians know at this point, Scott Disick is family. Scott Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian in 2006, but the two called it quits after 11 years and three kids and have since each seen other people. Since being with the family from their start of fame, Disick has a significant net worth.

Scott Disick’s net worth is $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So, how did Disick make his money? Here’s what you need to know about Scott Disick’s net worth:

1. Disick Benefits From ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’

Disick and Kourtney Kardashian began dating in 2006, so Disick has been on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on-and-off since the beginning in 2007. The 37-year-old reality star has appeared on over 155 episodes of KUWTK, from 2007 to 2020, according to IMDb.

Disick has also popped up on a variety of KUWTK spinoffs. He appeared on Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, I Am Cait, Rob & Chyna, and more. The Kardashian sisters themselves make around $4.5 million per season, according to Style Caster. Disick is not an executive producer, so he probably makes a little less than that per season.

2. Disick Has His Own Clothing Brand

Like many of his famous Kardashian friends, Disick decided to emphasize his fame. In 2018, Disick launched his own clothing company, Talentless. The website explains the brand is, “an homage to the new wave of creators, innovators, and influencers who’ve made a name for themselves by going against the conventions of what it means to be ‘Talented.’”

Talentless sells tees, sweatshirts, shorts, sweatpants, dresses, and accessories for women, men, and kids. The value of Talentless is currently private, but the cost for an item isn’t super cheap. Items range in price from $39 for a t-shirt to $139 for a hoodie sweatshirt or sweatpants.

3. Disick Had His Own Reality Show

For many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, Disick became a household name attached to the Kardashians. To piggyback off of his reality fame, he started his own reality show. In 2019, Disick started his own E! reality show titled Flip It Like Disick. Disick renovated then sold L.A. mansions.

The show wasn’t as popular as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the show peered into Disick’s real life ability to flip homes. Both Disick’s father and his grandfather were real-estate developers, so he’s been following in their footsteps.

Disick’s flipping business isn’t nothing, as he once bought an L.A. mansion for $3.25 in April 2018 and then listed it for $7 million post-flip and renovation, according to TMZ. “Most people probably think I’m completely unemployed and I just walk around and a camera crew follows me, but my real passion is real estate,” Disick once said.

4. Disick Came From Money

While Disick has no doubt earned money and become successful, his parents were also well off. Disick’s mom and dad – Bonnie and Jeffrey respectively – died within three months of each other from October 2013 to January 2014. Both Disick’s parents and his grandfather garnered millions of dollars for their family.

Disick’s parents had a fortune of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and Disick inherited most of it being an only child. His dad and grandfather got most of their money from real estate developments. His grandfather, David Disick, developed luxury properties and wrote Fractional Vacation Homes: Marketing and Sales in Challenging Times. David Disick attended Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

5. Disick Benefits From Endorsements, Appearances, & Sponsorships

Just like his famous family, Disick has benefitted from his social media presence. Disick currently had 24.4 million Instagram followers, so a paid post with him isn’t coming in cheap. Disick has posted endorsements before for various brands, including luxury giveaways, an established titles brand, a photo editing app, and more.

Long ago, when Disick was a nightlife king, he was also getting paid for various appearances. According to a GQ article from 2016, Disick made anywhere between $80,000 and $250,000 just for showing up and having a good time at events and parties.

