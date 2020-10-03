Scott Disick Spotted With a New Girl

It looks like Scott Disick may be trying to move on from longtime ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted having dinner with model and YouTube creator Bella Banos at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, October 1.

The two were photographed while Disick donned an orange button down with Banos opting for a black crop top and miniskirt. “They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other,” an insider told E! News. “It’s been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again. Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality.”

This isn’t the first time the two have spent time together, though. Remember the mystery brunette Disick brought along to the Kardashian’s Costa Rica vacation in 2017 on Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Well, Banos confessed that was her. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” the 24-year-old told In Touch in 2017. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

While the two are having fun getting to know each other, he apparently isn’t looking for anything super serious. “He definitely won’t be committing to anyone, anytime soon,” the insider told E! News. “Scott has been in a really good place focusing on his kids and things are great between him and Kourtney and he wants to keep it this way.”

Sofia Richie Is Moving On, Too

Notoriously exclusive on social media, Scott Disick didn’t even follow ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram for most of their relationship. Over the summer, Disick gave Richie the follow, but it looks like that was short-lived. Richie – who has followed Disick on Instagram for awhile – recently hit the unfollow button and Disick did the same.

Since their breakup earlier this summer, the 22-year-old model has been living her single life to the fullest and hasn’t been seriously dating anyone. “Sofia is having a fun summer,” a source told People. “She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach. There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn’t seem to be dating.”

Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – welcomed in her 22nd birthday by celebrating with friends in a tropical paradise in late August. She posted multiple Instagram photos with her A-list circle of friends, including Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel. Neither Disick nor Jenner were in attendance.

Shortly after returning home to Los Angeles, CA, Richie didn’t stay out of headlines for long. Over Labor Day Weekend, Richie was spotted hanging out with rapper and singer Jaden Smith. The two had a beach day in Malibu with friends, but Smith later spilled that they’re just friends for now.

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” he told Ryan Seacrest, Tanya Rad and Sisanie on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on September 11. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too.” The two did briefly date in 2012 when they were both 14-years-old, so maybe the sparks will fly again.

Some Are Still Hoping Disick Reunites With Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated on and off since 2006 when they met via mutual friends in Mexico. In early 2017, the two called it quits after 11 years and three kids later. As of right now, the two have three adorable kids together: Mason Dash Disick (10), Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick (8), and Reign Aston Disick (5). And they might be in talks for a fourth. In a teaser trailer for season 19 of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian seriously asked if the two are planning on having a fourth child. “Scott’s like we’re going for baby number four – is that serious?” Kim asks Kourtney during the teaser. “I want to know – are you pregnant?”

Many fans and even a close family member hopes that the two end up together. Caitlyn Jenner – Kardashian’s stepparent – revealed that she would love for the two to start dating again. Jenner explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “I would hope he can kinda get his act together. They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.”

She continued, “Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.” While the two remain friendly co-parents for now, the two sure love keeping fans on their toes.

