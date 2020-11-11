Is Scott Disick Dating Anyone Right Now?

Scott Disick has been spotted out and about with new women, but he might not be looking for anything serious. Disick and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie – daughter of singer Lionel Richie – dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

Since the breakup, Disick has been casually dating, but a source told People that he isn’t looking for a serious commitment. “He hangs out with friends, including girls,” the source told People. “He is not interested in dating anyone right now though.”

The source added that, “Scott is single, having fun and enjoying life. He is doing well and staying healthy. He is not partying.”

Another source echoed the sentiment to E! that the 37-year-old Talentless founder is just, “having fun.” The source continued saying, “He’s spending time with different girls and isn’t officially dating just one. He’s single and seeing what’s out there and meeting different people. That’s all it is with Amelia for now.”

Scott Disick Has Prioritized His Co-Parenting Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Since Disick isn’t seriously seeing anyone, he’s been spending more time with ex-girlfriend and mother to his three children Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian and Disick share three kids: Mason Dash Disick (10), Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick (8), and Reign Aston Disick (5). Neither Kardashian nor Disick have other kids besides the three.

A source told E! that Disick is, “focused on raising” his three kids with Kardashian. “Scott spends the majority of his days with the kids and Kourtney,” a source told E! “He’s always at one of the Kardashians’ houses hanging out with the family.”

As for Kardashian, she knows that Disick is casually dating and doesn’t mind. “She knows that sometimes he can be all over the place,” a source told Us Weekly in October shortly after he was spotted with model Bella Banos. “But as long as he continues to still be a good dad, that’s all she cares about.” The source added that Kardashian, “feels for Sofia, because Scott put her through hell and she knows how he can be and how tough the situation can be.”

Disick Most Recently Caught up With Lisa Rinna’s Daughter

Disick has been in the dating game for a few months now, but fans noticed that he got dinner with a certain reality star. Disick was spotted with Amelia Gray Hamlin, a 19-year-old model. Hamlin is the daughter to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, and she’s also friends with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The two grabbed dinner at Tre Lune, an Italian restaurant in Montecito, California over the weekend. “Scott and Amelia took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend,” a source told E! “They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Luna restaurant for dinner.”

The source added that Disick’s feelings towards Hamlin are, “very casual.” The source told E!, “He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone. He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He’s in a good place right now.” The two were first spotted hanging out together during Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party on October 31.

