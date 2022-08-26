DWTS Alum’s Family Member Involved in Rollover Car Accident

The family member of a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant was involved in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles on August 21, 2022.

Scott Disick, who is considered family to DWTS alumni Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, was driving through The Oaks gated community near Calabasas when he hit a mail box and flipped over his Lamborghini, according to TMZ.

The reality star was alone at the time of the accident. He was able to get himself out of the overturned vehicle and suffered only minor injuries, according to the report.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly.

Disick’s Vehicle Is Worth a Quarter of a Million Dollars

The “Kardashians” star was driving a Lamborghini Urus, a high-end car that is worth upwards of $220,000, according to Edmunds. The vehicle is considered an SUV and has scored fairly well in performance and safety ratings.

“This super SUV backs up its flamboyance with stunning performance and luxury. It merges an unabashedly Lamborghini driving experience — including thumbs-up from onlookers — with advanced, problem-free technology that you don’t usually get with a small-volume automaker. Brash and fast, or quiet and refined, at the driver’s whim, the Urus is the ultimate performance SUV,” reads the vehicle’s description by Edmunds.

Disick is no stranger to high-end vehicles. According to 21 Motoring, he owns several pricey cars, including a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth $450,000, a McLAREN 720s worth $350,000, and a couple of Ferraris.

Disick ‘Refused Medical Attention’ at the Scene

#UPDATE: Scott Disick's lucky he made it out with only minor injuries https://t.co/VYPBqmhuyK — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2022

According to TMZ, Disick had a “minor cut” on his head but when paramedics arrived on the scene of the accident, he “refused medical attention.” No one else was injured in the crash.

The outlet supplied photos from the wreck that showed the Lambo SUV on its side in front of someone’s driveway. The car’s windshield and front end appeared completely smashed.

Disick, who is a father of three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, has not returned to social media since his accident. He hasn’t released a statement of any kind nor has he provided fans with any kind of update on how he’s feeling since the accident took place.

Fans reacted to the news on social media, many happy to hear that Disick is okay.

“Thank God he is OK so many things going on in this world right now. We all need to be covered by the blood of the Lord,” one person tweeted.

“Thank goodness he’s okay,” another Twitter user echoed.

“Thank God kids wasn’t in the car..& he wasn’t hurt,” a third person added.

“Oh nooo thank god he’s ok,” a fourth commented.

