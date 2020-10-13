RUMOR: Are Scott Disick & Ex-Girlfriend Sofia Richie Still Hooking Up?

Scott Disick’s love life has become more mysterious lately. It’s been almost two months since he and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie called it quits after three years of dating. Since then, the two have given each other the unfollow button on Instagram, and both appear to have moved on…until recently.

The two exes have been still occasionally hanging out in secret, according to OK! “They’re still hooking up on the DL,” the a source told OK! “It suits them both this way. Sofia’s still attracted to Scott, but she wanted freedom to date other people.”

The source added that Disick, “was under pressure to feed into the narrative about himself and ex Kourtney [Kardashian getting back together] for the show.” While Disick nor Kourtney Kardashian have addressed rekindling rumors, the source claims that Disick and Richie won’t stop seeing each other anytime soon. “Scott and Sofia just can’t quit each other,” the source told OK! “They have this warped attraction that they can’t find elsewhere.”

Scott Disick Was Spotted on a Double Date

Even though Disick and Richie may still be hanging out, he’s still playing the field. The 37-year-old Talentless founder was spotted leaving the restaurant Catch with two blonde women on Tuesday, October 6, according to the DailyMail. While leaving the restaurant, Disick walked to his van first, followed by the two blondes, and a male friend.

The four were photographed while Disick donned cargo pants, a white crewneck sweatshirt, and a backwards baseball cap, in photos obtained by the DailyMail. The two women were also dressed more casually, both sporting jeans, a shirt, and a leather jacket.

Disick hasn’t publicly acknowledged the date or identified the mystery man or women. No women have come forward saying they are the mystery blondes.

Disick Was Rekindled With an Old Flame

Disick has been keeping busy dating, as he was also spotted having dinner with model and YouTube creator Bella Banos at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, October 1, according to Us Weekly. Disick donned an orange button down with Banos opting for a black crop top and miniskirt.

“They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other,” an insider told E! News. “It’s been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again. Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality.”

This isn’t the first time the two have spent time together, though. Remember the mystery brunette Disick brought along to the Kardashian’s Costa Rica vacation in 2017 on Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Well, Banos confessed that was her. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” the 24-year-old told In Touch in 2017. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

While the two are having fun getting to know each other, he apparently isn’t looking for anything super serious. “He definitely won’t be committing to anyone, anytime soon,” the insider told E! News. “Scott has been in a really good place focusing on his kids and things are great between him and Kourtney and he wants to keep it this way.”

Sofia Richie ‘Isn’t Happy’ About Disick Moving On

Since Disick’s date with Banos went public, Sofia Richie isn’t thrilled, according to Us Weekly. “Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian – who shares three children with Disick – seems to understand her co-parent’s dating patterns. “Kourtney is sort of ignoring Scott being out with Bella, for now,” the source told Us Weekly. “She knows that sometimes he can be all over the place. But as long as he continues to still be a good dad, that’s all she cares about.” The source added that Kardashian, “feels for Sofia, because Scott put her through hell and she knows how he can be and how tough the situation can be.”

