How Long Shanna Moakler & Travis Barker Were Married

Before Travis Barker was with his fiance Kourtney Kardashian, the blink-182 drummer was married to model and former Miss New York USA, Shanna Moakler.

Barker and Moakler were married on October 30, 2004, in a gothic ceremony inspired by Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Barker wore a pinstripe suit like the one Jack Skellington wears in the movie. He and Moakler’s son Landon, who was one at the time, wore a matching mini suit and rocked a baby mohawk. “Even though it was different and wild, it was really upscale and romantic,” Moakler told PEOPLE. The couple got engaged in Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion in 2003.

Barker and Moakler share two children together, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. Moakler also has a daughter with former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 22-year-old Atiana. “Meet the Barkers,” an MTV reality show about their lives, premiered in 2005. But by 2006, Moakler and Barker were having marital problems and decided to separate. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2008.

Barker Had a Near-Death Experience in 2008

After their separation and before their divorce, Barker and Moakler publicly criticized each other. According to PEOPLE, Barker made MySpace posts calling Moakler lazy and claiming she had cheated on him. Moakler told tabloids that Barker needed professional help for his mental health issues.

“This was very normal for them,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “The relationship was always dysfunctional, they were always love and hate. It was volatile. He’s a rock star, and she likes to go out. They both love and fight hard.”

In 2008, Barker was onboard a private plane that crashed soon after takeoff. He was left in critical condition with third-degree burns from the incident, which killed four people. Although he briefly reconciled with Moakler after the accident, their truce didn’t last and they officially filed for divorce in 2008. Barker did not fly again until 2021, when he captioned an Instagram photo of him and his fiance Kardashian next to a plane, “With you anything is possible.”

Barker & Moakler Were Both Arrested for Threatening Each Other in 2014

Although divorced, Barker and Moakler continued to live together so they could both be close to their children. In 2014, the tension between them came to a boiling point and Moakler called the police on Barker.

TMZ reported that both Moakler and Barker were handcuffed and taken to the police station. Although no charges were filed, Moakler claimed that Barker had threatened her life and Barker claimed that Moakler threatened to have her boyfriend come and beat him up.

Moakler was also involved in an altercation with Paris Hilton in 2006 when she allegedly punched Hilton in the jaw. At the time, rumors that Barker and Hilton were romantically involved had been swirling. Moakler claimed that Hilton’s then-boyfriend, Stavros Niarchos, bent her wrists and pushed her downstairs. Both Moakler and Hilton filed police reports over the incident.

Barker & Moakler Had Tattoos of Each Other’s Names Removed/Covered in 2021

In 2021, Barker had a tattoo of Moakler’s name covered with a new scorpion tattoo. He also got a new tattoo — an imprint of Kardashian’s lips. Moakler also got rid of her tattoo tribute to Barker, saying on her Instagram story in May 2021 that she only needed about one more removal session. “It’s my ex’s name. Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids,” Moakler said on Instagram (via Us Weekly).

How does Moakler feel about Barker’s relationship with Kardashian? “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” she told Us Weekly in February 2021. “I absolutely am super happy for them. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”

Moakler will appear as a contestant on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” which premieres on February 2, 2022, on CBS and Paramount Plus.

