Sofia Richie Unfollowed These Kardashians on Instagram

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie may have just made their breakup Instagram official. Disick and Richie dated on-and-off for three years until they called it quits for good earlier this year in August. While the two never publicly addressed their breakup, Richie has made it Instagram official.

Richie unfollowed both Disick and his co-parent Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. The 22-year-old model unfollowed Kardashian in February, according to Elle, and Kardashian never followed Richie to begin with. Richie unfollowed Disick in early October amid dating rumors between him and model Bella Banos. The unfollowing comes two weeks after Disick commented on one of Richie’s Instagram posts wishing her a happy new year in Hebrew on September 21.

Richie hasn’t completely rid the Kardashians from her feed, though. She still follows Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, her friend Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian’s close friend Simon Huck, Jonathan Cheban, and many mutual glam artists. She also still follows one of Disick’s best friends and co-star of Disick’s show Flip It Like Disick, Benny Luciano. Disick, Richie, and Kylie Jenner follow the couple’s shared dog’s Instagram account, @itshershula.

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie have been in the same friend group for awhile, so Richie still follows many of their mutual friends including Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, and Victoria Villarroel. She even follows Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Richie Unfollowed Disick Amid New Flame Rumors

Richie unfollowed Disick shortly after he was spotted with model and YouTuber Bella Banos in early October. The 37-year-old Talentless was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu with Banos in tow on Thursday, October 1, according to Us Weekly. Disick donned an orange button down with Banos opting for a black crop top and miniskirt.

Just four days later, reports surfaced that Richie had pressed the unfollow button on Instagram, and it might not have been a coincidence. “Sofia was disappointed when she saw Scott was out with Bella,” a source told E! News. “He has said over and over he’s not interested in dating and is focused on other things so it came as a surprise and she felt he has been dishonest.” The source added that Richie, “didn’t like what she saw.”

To add fuel to the fire, Richie knows about Disick and Banos’ past. Banos confessed that she was the mystery girl that Disick brought along to the Costa Rica family vacation in 2017 on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” the 24-year-old told In Touch in 2017. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

When Richie found out about the reunion, she wasn’t thrilled, according to Us Weekly. “Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

Disick & Richie Sparked Rekindling Rumors

Even though the two no longer follow each other on the popular photo sharing app, the two may not be completely over. Disick and Richie may still be secretly hanging out with one another from time to time, according to OK!

A source told OK!, “They’re still hooking up on the DL. It suits them both this way. Sofia’s still attracted to Scott, but she wanted freedom to date other people.” The source added that Disick, “was under pressure to feed into the narrative about himself and ex Kourtney [Kardashian getting back together] for the show.”

While Disick nor Kourtney Kardashian have addressed rekindling rumors, the source claims that Disick and Richie won’t stop seeing each other anytime soon. “Scott and Sofia just can’t quit each other,” the source told OK! “They have this warped attraction that they can’t find elsewhere.” Neither Disick nor Richie have addressed these rumors and have yet to be spotted out in public together.

READ NEXT: Why Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Called Her Daughter an ‘A**hole’