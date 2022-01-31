Tristan Thompson Addresses His ‘Demons’

Tristan Thompson recently posted a cryptic Instagram story that caught the attention of Kardashian fans. The Sacramento Kings player made headlines in early January 2022 after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Tristan initially denied the allegation put forth by Nichols, but after a DNA test confirmed that he is the baby’s father, he took to Instagram to address the situation.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the 30-year-old wrote in a January 3 Instagram story. He also took the time to apologize to his on-and-off girlfriend Khloe Kardashian for the “heartache” and “humiliation” he caused her.

Tristan addressed the situation again on January 21, 2022. He posted a follow up statement on his Instagram story, this time addressing his “inner demons.”

Tristan Addresses His Demons

According to Buzzfeed News, Tristan took to Instagram on January 21 to share a cryptic message with his followers.

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” he wrote in the post. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

He shared the message just hours after Khloe Kardashian posted a cryptic message of her own. The reality TV star re-shared a meme that showed a person dressed up as the Joker and a person dressed up as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the 2017 remake of the movie “It” with the caption, “2021 showing 2022 around the workplace,” Buzzfeed News reported.

Fans speculated that the meme was Khloe’s way of poking full at the situation with Tristan.

After Tristan shared the message about facing his demons, Kardashian fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the developing scandal. Fans were not impressed by Tristan’s story and they didn’t hesitate to call out the NBA star for his past behavior.

One fan wrote, “Tristan Thompson posted about facing your demons on IG dude [your] demons are cheating with multiple women smh.” Another fan chimed in, writing, “Tristan’s demons are his actions.”

Khloe Shares Instagram Post About Betrayal

In January 2022, Khloe posted a series of photos of her hanging out in a luxury car while wearing her sister Kim Kardashian’s clothing line Skims. The Good American founder looked gorgeous in the pictures, but it was the caption that caught fans’ attention.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star captioned the post, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.” Fans speculated that the post was Khloe’s way of addressing the scandal.

Khloe’s Instagram followers shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post. One fan wrote, “you right it comes from Tristan.” Another fan commented,”THE SHADE.”

Khadijah Haqq McCray, who has been close to the famous family for years commented on the post, “MAKE EM ALL SORRY.” She included the fire and red heart emoji. Simon Huck, who is the principal owner of the public relations firm Command Entertainment Group also commented on the post to show support for his longtime friend, writing, “Preach.”

You can read more articles about the Kardashian’s HERE.