A Nude Photo of Tyga Got Leaked

A nude photo of Tyga – Tyga – Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend – has leaked. A photo of the rapper’s private area surfaced on social media sites on Saturday, October 3, according to Page Six. Tyga allegedly uploaded the photo to his account on OnlyFans, an adult-oriented website with more and more celebrities and influencers participating.

The “Rack City” artist hasn’t publicly acknowledge the leak, but he’s continued to promote his OnlyFans account. While it’s unclear who leaked the photo or how, some fans suspect that Tyga himself released the revealing photo. “His nudes didn’t ‘leak’ his funds are drying up, its the perfect excuse to create an onlyfans page to get paid….u ain’t slick Tyga,” one Twitter user wrote. Another user tweeted, “Someone was going to leak it, so he scammed the scammer. Smart move.”

Tyga announced he was joining the platform in mid-September. “It’s a new platform where I can talk directly to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos and other BTS of my latest releases,” the 30-year-old rapper said in a statement to Page Six. “They can really see more inside my life than ever before, and an intimate look of what I do every day. It’s ‘bout to be lit!” The rapper also frequently posts Twitter and Instagram posts encouraging his followers to subscribe.

Tyga’s OnlyFans’ subscription runs for $20 a month. Bella Thorne, Cardi B, and even Tyga’s ex-fiancé Blac Chyna all have OnlyFans accounts as well. Blac Chyna also dated Rob Kardashian for over a year and now shares a daughter with the only Kardashian son. Chyna also has a son named Cairo with Tyga.

Tyga Dated Kylie Jenner Before Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Tyga – who share a seven-year age difference – were longtime friends before they dated. Until Jenner turned 18-years-old in August of 2015, they both insisted that they were just friends. Before the two had officially confirmed their relationship, Tyga tagged along to many family Kardashian events, including Thanksgiving and North West’s birthday party at Disneyland.

The couple also drew criticism for their relationship from notable celebrities including Drake, Blac Chyna, and Amber Rose. Drake released a song titled “6PM in New York” with the lyric, “You need to act your age and not your girl’s age,” with fans suspecting the rapper was referencing Tyga and Jenner. Amber Rose – Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend and Blac Chyna’s best friend at the time – also disapproved of the alleged relationship, saying to The Breakfast Club, “[He] should be ashamed of himself. That’s how I feel. For sure….He has a beautiful woman and a baby and left that for a 16-year-old who just turned 17. Like, nah.”

Khloe Kardashian defended her sister by firing back at Amber Rose. In a series of tweets in February of 2015, Kardashian wrote, “I don’t know Amber so why would I comment on her. I’m not going to comment on someone I don’t know…Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you.”

Shortly after Jenner turned 18 in August of 2015, the two made their romantic relationship public. They showed off their relationship on Instagram and Snapchat with plenty of PDA. Jenner even got a small ‘t’ tattooed on her ankle. Tyga and Jenner dated on and off for two years until April of 2017 when they called it quits for good. Jenner began dating Travis Scott over the next few months.

Both Tyga and Jenner kept quiet about their breakup until Jenner said that their breakup was mutual. “There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond,” she said in July of 2017 on an episode of her spinoff show Life of Kylie on E! Over a year after their breakup in March of 2018, Tyga shared his side of the story. “She always had a platform and she was always destined to be where she was going to be, regardless,” he said on an episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio show. “But when I stepped in and there was a lot of codes being taught, it was like, ‘You could do this. You should start this. You should start doing your hair like this, or you should do this. You should adapt because you need Black people to fuck with you ’cause you need culture. If you ain’t got Black people behind you, you ain’t got nothing—ain’t nobody going to listen. You can’t influence nobody.’ So I had a lot to do with all that.”

READ NEXT: Megan Thee Stallion Was Leaving a Kardashian’s Home When She Was Shot