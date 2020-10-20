UPDATE: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Status

Kylie Jenner posted a steamy photo of herself and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott on Instagram on October 18. Fans immediately hoped that Jenner was making their relationship Instagram official, but that might not be the case. It looks like Stormi’s parents are just friends for now.

“There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate,” a source told People. “But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.” The source adds that the two have also been seeing other people, and they’re both, “mature about that.” Another source told E! News, “They enjoy being together and raising Stormi, but they are just friends. It works and there is no drama.”

The 23-year-old makeup entrepreneur and the 29-year-old rapper welcomed Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, and broke up one year ago in October 2019. Although the couple may not be getting back together, they are, “really happy co-parenting Stormi and are on the same page about raising their daughter,” a source told People. The source for E! News confirmed this situation, saying, “They are just friends. There’s nothing going on with them. They got along well and are great at co-parenting. They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them.”

Although the two may not be dating now, their family may not be shocked if Jenner and Scott find their way back to one another. “None of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it’s not happening right now,” a source told People.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are ‘Always in Touch’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called their relationship quits in October 2019 after dating for two years. Breakup speculation circulated, but Jenner made the announcement official via Twitter. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” Jenner tweeted on October 3, 2019.

Prior to Jenner’s steamy photoshoot, a source told E! News that the couple had not rekindled their romantic relationship. “Kylie and Travis are good,” a source told E! News in September. “They aren’t together romantically and are doing their own thing.”

The two keep in touch regarding their daughter Stormi. “They are always in touch and spend time together with Stormi,” the source told E! News. Jenner and Scott prioritize their co-parenting relationship, but their, “lives are mostly separate at the moment,” the source told E! News.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Co-Parented Stormi During Quarantine

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jenner and Scott talked about a plan that would best work for Stormi and keep her safe. Like many split parents, Jenner and Scott decided to co-parent together to avoid a COVID-19 spread.

“Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie’s house,” a source told E! News. “Travis hasn’t been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie. Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi.”

Both parents were active on social media during California lockdown, posting photos and videos of Stormi on their Instagram stories. In April, the two even left LA to quarantine together in Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs, according to Cosmopolitan. Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram story of the three of them making pizzas together with Scott talking in the background, as documented by Cosmopolitan.

With all the quarantine time together, Kylie Jenner was, “happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities,” a source told E! News. The source added that even though they have been spending more time together, neither of them, “want to put a label on it.”

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian Exposes Husband Kanye West in David Letterman Interview