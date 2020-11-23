Scott Disick Gets Blasted by Talk Show Host Wendy Williams

Talk show host Wendy Williams didn’t hold back when giving her opinion on Scott Disick’s love life. Disick has had a history of dating younger women, but lately, the 37-year-old reality star has been linked to 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.

“I suspect that Scott’s got a problem with young girls,” Williams said on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show on November 17. “His mind is stunted in its growth.”

Williams continued, discussing her opinions on Hamlin herself. “Now, she’s a beautiful girl, but lots of girls look like that,” Williams said on her show. “Do you see anything special?” Williams’ live audience timidly agreed.

Williams Also Dissed Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin’s Mom

Amelia Hamlin is a more prominent 19-year-old, because her parents are Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Rinna has been a cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2014, and Harry Hamlin is an actor. Their daughters have often made appearances on the show, as well.

While talking about Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick’s emerging relationship, Wendy Williams also called out Rinna. The talk show host explained that she’s surprised Rinna is allowing her daughter to date someone nearly twice her age.

“Lisa Rinna, I’m so disappointed in you,” Williams said. “You’re fine with this? You’re fine with your 19-year-old daughter dating a 37-year old man?” Williams also hinted that Rinna supports the relationship for publicity reasons. She explained, “Because we wouldn’t have known your daughter,” before she started dating Disick.

Williams Has Dissed Disick’s Relationships Before

Before stepping out with Hamlin, Disick dated 22-year-old Sofia Richie. The couple called it quits earlier this year in mid-August. Disick and Richie dated for three years. The two were first spotted together in May of 2017, and while many were skeptical of the 15-year age gap, they started officially dating in September 2017.

While Disick and Richie were still dating, Williams shared her opinions on the relationship and their age difference in October 2019. Williams played a clip from the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Richie tagged along for a Kardashian vacation. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian, Disick, and Richie were sitting in a hot tub in Finland when Kardashian made a comment about Richie’s makeup.

“She can do anything in the world that she wants, but she decides to get with an involved father of three,” Williams said after playing the clip, as reported by the Hollywood Life. “It’s too much… She’s still a kid herself and she’s got to be playing with kids herself with Kourtney there.”

Richie’s family may have also disapproved of the relationship. The model’s friends and family told Us Weekly that she can do better than Disick shortly after the breakup. “Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him,” a source told Us Weekly. “They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

READ NEXT: Is Scott Disick Dating Anyone Right Now?