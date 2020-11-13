All Points North Lodge in Colorado: Where Scott Disick Went to Rehab

Earlier this year, Scott Disick sought treatment from a rehabilitation center “to work on his past traumas,” his attorney Marty Singer said in a statement, according to People. However, he was only there for less than a week. Disick checked himself out of the center on May 4, when a photo of his ID at the center was leaked to the Daily Mail.

Disick temporarily stayed at All Points North (APN) Lodge in Edwards, Colorado, the Daily Mail reported. APN Lodge offers Behavioral Treatment including addiction treatment and trauma therapy as well as Health Treatment for concierge primary care, wellness, prevention, and performance, according to its website.

The description fits what Disick told Kourtney Kardashian he wanted help for. Disick called coparent and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian to update her, saying, “Like, I just didn’t grieve my parents correctly, or give it enough time,” Disick told Kardashian in a preview for the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “And I just want to be the best person I can be for my family.”

The 37-year-old Talentless founder continued telling Kardashian that friends recommended a certain treatment center, “that specifically deals with past traumas.” Disick makes sure Kardashian can take of the kids while he’s gone, “for at least a month,” and Kardashian agrees.

In addition to various kinds and methods of therapy, APN Lodge also offers both indoor and outdoor activities, according to its website. Acupuncture, boxing, culinary classes, massage therapy, and volunteering are some of the indoor activities included. As for outdoor activities, APN Lodge features fishing, hiking, horseback riding, ziplining, and more.

“APN Lodge is dedicated to providing the highest quality experience and greatest possible outcomes in the treatment and personal development industries by combining so many valuable elements on one campus,” the center’s website reads. “We are committed to providing our clients with comprehensive, custom-curated care for each unique need.”

All Points North Lodge Has Addressed the Leak

Once the Daily Mail published Disick’s rehab stay, other news outlets got ahold of it and it quickly spread. Disick checked himself out of the center as soon as he heard the news, Kardashian told her sister Kim Kardashian.

Shortly after news spread that APN Lodge housed Disick and may have been responsible for the leak, APN Lodge released a statement. Noah Nordheimer, President and CEO of APN Lodge, addressed privacy concerns following an apparent leaked photo of Disick at the facility on May 5.

“My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge,” Nordheimer said in a statment to ET. “The protection of our clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us. It is APN’s strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services.”

Nordheimer continued saying to ET, “If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities. The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group who dedicates their lives to bettering others and we are sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent.”

Disick Wanted to Deal With the Loss of Both of His Parents

Although this would’ve marked the first time Disick voluntarily checked himself into rehab for the sole reason of wanting to better himself, it wouldn’t have been his first longtime stay in a treatment center. For years, Disick has had difficulty coping with his parents’ death. Disick’s mom, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013 with Disick and her family by her side. Less than three months later in January 2014, Disick’s dad, Jeffrey Disick, also died.

In October 2015, People confirmed that Disick checked himself into Cliffside Malibu, a luxury drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. His time at the center came after a breakup from Kourtney Kardashian and only two years after his parents died.

A source told People that Kardashian gave him, “an ultimatum about being able to see their kids.” At the time, their three children were under the age of 5-years-old. “He wants to make it stick this time because has come close to losing everything,” a source told People.

In season 11 of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian find out about Disick’s decision to go to rehab for a month. “He wants to really get it together and wants to go to rehab for a long time,” Kim Kardashian told her sister. “I think it all sounds amazing, I just hope that he sticks with it.” Khloe Kardashian agreed saying, “I hope he stays and actually like does the treatment.”

Disick sought treatment earlier that year in 2015 at the Rythmia Life Advancement Center (RLAC) in Costa Rica, according to People. “I realize my issues are bigger than me and I’m ready to truly remedy this struggle I continue to battle,” Disick said in an announcement obtained by People.

READ NEXT: How Scott Disick Going to Rehab Got Leaked