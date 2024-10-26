Fans Worried About Kate Beckinsale After Seeing Concerning Photos

Actress Kate Beckinsale has fans worried about her after she shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her time on the set of the new film, “Canary Black.”

“Kicking impeccably chic ass and a couple of close ups doesn’t half hurt lol,” Beckinsale captioned an Instagram post on October 26, 2024.

Beckinsale showed a close-up of her hand with a large bruise on the knuckle of her pinky finger. In another photo, the actress focused in on a bruise on her elbow. She also had scraped knees, scratches, and other large contusions on her body.

“Canary Black” was released on Amazon Prime on October 24, 2024.

Some Fans Commented on Kate Beckinsale’s Post & Asked if She Was Okay

Beckinsale’s somewhat graphic photos had many Instagram users concerned for her. Quite a few comments popped up on her post with fans wondering if she was okay.

“Why are you all bruised up?” one person asked.

“Shopping for tampons and talking about boys,” Beckinsale joked in return.

“Were the x-rays precautionary or did you damage something?” someone else wondered.

“I was damaged,” Beckinsale responded.

“Damn you’re covered in bruises, I hope nothing broken and a spoiler for a new movie?” a third Instagram user said.

“Bless you I hope you’re okay. You are obviously working hard but please stay safe,” a fourth comment read.

It seems that Beckinsale’s battle scars have since healed. She stepped out on September 9 and didn’t appear to be sporting any bruises.

Kate Beckinsale Revealed She Was Hospitalized Earlier in the Year

Back in March, Beckinsale got fans worried when she shared some photos of herself in the hospital.

Beckinsale disguised the post as a tribute to her mom, but snuck some photos of herself in a hospital bed in.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” her post began.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t,” she continued. Her next sentence seemed to hint at the hospital pics.

“And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love,” she wrote.

“Thank you for loving us, those who do ,and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you,” she added.

As it turns out, Beckinsale had been hospitalized for six weeks. She revealed such in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts in July.

“I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief,” she responded to a fan who made a comment on her slim figure (via the Los Angeles Times).

“The grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus [sic] which made me vomit blood,” she continued, adding that going through that period of her life made eating “very hard.”

