Kate Beckinsale Goes Off on Fan After Posting Video of ‘Weird’ New Look

Actress Kate Beckinsale went off on fans who slammed her appearance in a video post on Instagram, with some raising concern about her weight and others criticizing her outfit.

Beckinsale posted a video showing her looking in a mirror while wearing an unusual pink outfit with a large black bow tie on her head to her Instagram page on July 8.

“Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the [expletives]. Let’s have a toast for the scumbags 😘😘😘😘” she wrote in the caption.

A fan asked in the comment thread, “How’s your health Katie? You look like you have lost some weight 😔” Beckinsale responded, “It’s great now thanks.” Another wrote, “So weird how the head keeps growing but the body shrinks.”

Beckinsale ignored some of the comments and wrote back friendly comments to others, but she went off on another fan, who wrote, “Go do some squats @katebeckinsale I think ur [expletive] ran away.” Beckinsale responded,

No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so l’m not really concerned about what you think about my [expletive]. Maybe you should worry about your own [expletive]. I suggest shoving something up it-like a large pineapple or a brick.

Other Fans Defended Kate Beckinsale’s Outfit as She Continued to Engage With People in the Comment Thread

A fan wrote in Beckinsale’s comment thread, “Why can’t ppl just enjoy the ‘fun’ that is Kate… and move on with their lives.. 🤔” Another responded, “because she’s spiraling 🌀.” Yet another fan chimed in, “Not even close! It’s called having fun! 🤦🏼‍♀️”

A person asked, “You’re seriously wearing this to Mrs Butler’s wake?” Beckinsale responded, “Yes but I’m bringing home made iced gems.”

Another person wrote, “I miss the elegant Kate,” to which Beckinsale retorted, “Good God me too.”

A man wrote, “The incredible level of misogynistic/hateful comments are unreal. Hang tough. Keep on crushing life,” to which Beckinsale responded, “Actually it’s two people, hey babes😜.”

Another man wrote in the comment thread, “You couldn’t look any less attractive right now.” Beckinsale responded, “LOL I promise you I could.”

A woman wrote, “She looked better with some weight on her.”

On July 8, Beckinsale also posted a picture of her back in a pool. “Is that U?” a fan asked. Beckinsale responded, “No that is Vin Diesel.”

The Large Hair Bow Has Made Other Appearances on Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram Page

Beckinsale has posted other videos wearing the hair bow to her Instagram page recently.

The bow also made an appearance in a Father’s Day video. She also featured the hair bow in April in a photo.

Beckinsale, in a now-deleted Instagram post, discussed online bullying, according to USA Today.

“Whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying,” she said, according to USA Today. “Please stop now.”