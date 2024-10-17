Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Left Him 2 Days Before His Death

Former One Direction member Liam Payne died on October 16, according to TMZ, and his sudden death came just days after time he spent vacationing with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

The media outlet reported that Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony where he was staying in Argentina. Cassidy had been with him until just a couple of days before his death, TMZ shared.

Liam Payne & Kate Cassidy Spent a Couple of Weeks Together in Argentina

TMZ reported that Cassidy and Payne traveled together to Argentina and their stay began on September 30. They were there vacationing, TMZ added.

In addition, TMZ reported that sources told them Cassidy flew back to the United States on October 14. Payne stayed in Argentina alone and checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

According to the Daily Mail, Payne’s last Snapchat posts featured him with Cassidy. The media outlet noted that Payne’s final post showing him with Cassidy was shared less than an hour before his death.

Other Snapchat posts from the couple’s vacation in Argentina suggested they were having “lovely” days together enjoying “quality time,” shared the Daily Mail.

Cassidy Had Been Eager to Return Home

In a TikTok video Cassidy posted on October 14, she documented her return home to Florida. She revealed, “I was so ready to leave, honestly.”

She explained she loved South America, but she never liked staying anywhere for very long. Cassidy noted the trip was supposed to last for about five days, and instead, she was there with Payne for two weeks.

In a TikTok post shared just before her travels back to Florida, Cassidy shared a montage of moments from her time in Argentina with Payne. One of the final photos showed him sitting on a horse, and Cassidy wrote, “I am very grateful for the simple things in life.”

Now with Payne’s sudden death, Cassidy’s posts are being flooded with comments.

“The picture of Liam with the horses is beautiful. Wishing you peace and comfort during this incredibly painful time,” one person wrote.

Another noted, “Sometimes we don’t know it’s our last memories with someone.”

On the post featuring Cassidy returning to Florida, one person commented, “God sent you so many signs to stay.” While the comment received over 100 likes, some commenters blasted the sentiment.

“This comment is making me want to vomit. Imagine how much this girl went thru before this happened,” one responder wrote.

“Absolutely do not do this to someone in mourning, I am so serious,” added another.

Payne & Cassidy Were 1st Linked Together in 2022

As Us Weekly noted, Cassidy first posted about her connection to Payne on Instagram in October 2022. The couple hit the red carpet together for the first time in December 2022 when they attended the British Fashion Awards.

By May 2023, Us Weekly reported the pair had split. However, just a month later, they were looking cozy out on the town together in London. The couple seemed solid from that point on.

While Cassidy and Payne hit plenty of public engagements together, they also enjoyed spending time with one another in a more low-key manner.

Just a couple of weeks before his death, Cassidy shared that side of their relationship in a TikTok video. The October 3 post showed the couple grabbing Starbucks and going bowling.

Cassidy said Payne was “obsessed” with bowling and “he drags me to bowling at least four times a week.”