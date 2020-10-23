Kate Chastain Weighs in on New ‘Below Deck’ Chef

During a recent Instagram Live, Below Deck star Kate Chastain revealed more about the new chef that will appear on the upcoming season.

On this season of Below Deck, which premieres on November 2, there will be a new chef named Rachel Hargrove. And, it just so turns out that Chastain has worked with her before on a yacht in 2013, according to Bravo. During a recent Instagram live appearance on WALT Wine’s page, Chastain revealed more about Hargrove and what it was like to work with her.

“She is so intelligent,” Chastain said about the new chef, Hargrove. “You guys are gonna love her. She’s hilarious, extremely talented.”

Unfortunately, viewers will not be able to see both Chastain and Hargrove appear together on this season of Below Deck, as Chastain will not be coming back to the show. In February 2020, Chastain made the announcement on her Instagram page. In the caption, Chastain wrote, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role. I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

Hargrove Has Worked All Over the World

Hargrove’s resume is very impressive. According to Bravo, Hargrove has worked all over the world. Hargrove attended the Culinary Institute of America and also worked at a restaurant called Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy, which has a Michelin star, according to Bravo. Hargrove also spent time in Thailand, Japan, India, and Italy to perfect her talents.

Hargrove has also taken to her Instagram to post about how excited she is for the premiere of Season 8 of Below Deck. On October 22, Hargrove posted a selfie of her smiling with a glass of wine to Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “New apartment in Italy and looking forward to watching the premiere of season 8 of #belowdeck on #bravotv November 2nd.”

There Will Be More Familiar Faces on ‘Below Deck’ This Season

Even though Chastain won’t be back for another season of Below Deck, viewers will definitely see some familiar faces, like bosun Eddie Lucas. Lucas will be returning for Season 8 of Below Deck after his Season 3 exit. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Captain Lee Rosbach dished on Lucas’ return.

“Gosh, it was like déjà vu all over again,” Captain Lee said during his Watch What Happens Live appearance, according to Bravo. “It was great. It was great to have a familiar face. It worked, I think, because Eddie knew what he was getting in me. He didn’t have to go through trials and tribulations in getting accustomed to a new captain, and I didn’t have to go through the trials and tribulations of getting accustomed to a new bosun.”

When Lucas announced his return to the show on Instagram, many fans seemed extremely excited to have him back on their screens. One fan wrote in the comment section, “Stop it!!! Very excited to see you on deck again!!!”

