Kate Middleton Apologizes for Missing Major Event in New Letter

The former Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has apologized for missing a key event in a new letter released on June 8.

The letter, which was shared by the Irish Guards on X, comes as social media remains awash with concern about the princess, who has not appeared at a public event since late December 2023. The princess wrote the letter due to missing the formal dress rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the king’s birthday.

“The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning,” the Irish Guards wrote. “We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes. Quis Separabit.”

The letter, signed by “Colonel Catherine,” reads, ”I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.” According to People Magazine, due to her title, Kate is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The next week is historically a major public event for the Royal Family. “The Sovereign’s official birthday is celebrated with the ceremony of the King’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour,” the Seven British Army Regiments representing King Charles III explained on its website.

“This impressive display of pageantry takes place on a Saturday in June, performed by His Majesty’s personal troops of the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade,” they wrote. In 2024, Trooping the Colour will be held on June 15. It is not clear whether Kate will attend the event this year, as she has in past years.

In the Letter, the Princess of Wales Wrote That She Hoped to Be Able to Represent ‘You All Once Again Very Soon’ Despite Missing the Rehearsal

The Princess of Wales wrote in the letter that she hoped her absence was temporary.

“Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” she wrote. “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account has posted multiple times about the event on June 8.

“Well done to @irish_guards and everyone involved preparing for Trooping the Colour at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” one post read.

The page also shared a video, writing, “Weeks of preparation, leading up to one final rehearsal. Today’s Colonel’s Review of the @irishguards is the latest step on the way to next week’s Trooping the Colour.”

Princess Catherine Announced She Was Undergoing ‘Preventative Chemotherapy’ in March, But She Hasn’t Been Seen at a Public Event Since

Princess Kate announced in a March video that she is receiving “preventative chemotherapy” after cancer was discovered. That revelation came after controversy due to a photoshopped picture of the princess with her children.

The type of cancer and the prognosis have not been revealed, but she hasn’t been verifiably seen at a public event since, although People Magazine reported in late May that she has “been spotted out with her family and solo running errands.” However, no photos or videos of those outings have emerged, and People cited anonymous sources for the claim.

Kate was spotted in a citizen video at a farm shop in Windsor in March with Prince William, and in a grainy photograph in a vehicle with her mother, also in March.

https://x.com/yashar/status/1764744845049168180/photo/1

According to CBS News, King Charles, who is also fighting cancer but who has been seen in public multiple times, “is likely to travel to the event by carriage with Queen Camilla” at Trooping the Colour and “watch the ceremony seated on a dais.”

In the past, he was on horseback, CBS reported.