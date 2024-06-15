New Photos Show Princess Kate at Public Event for 1st Time Since December

New photos show Princess Kate’s first appearance at a public event since December. You can see photos from the Trooping the Colour event throughout this article.

The photos show the princess of Wales, the former Kate Middleton, at the celebration of King Charles III’s birthday on June 15.

The pictures, which show Kate in a carriage, walking, and on a balcony with her husband Prince William and three children, along with other members of the Royal Family, should put to rest the conspiracy theories that have swamped social media about the princess’s condition, since she revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer.

Other than a video making that cancer announcement, she had not appeared at a public event since late December, although she was photographed at a farm shop with William and in a car with her mother in the spring. Kate also missed a dress rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour the week before the event.

“Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign’s official birthday,” The Royal Family’s website explains of the Trooping the Colour annual event.

Princess Catherine Wrote That She Is ‘Making Good Progress’ & Has ‘Good Days & Bad Days’

The Prince and Princess of Wales also released a video showing Kate with the kids on their X page on June 15. “All set for The King’s Birthday Parade!” the photo caption says. It shows Kate with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The public appearance comes after the pair released a new photo of Kate standing alone near a tree, along with an update about her cancer treatments.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” Catherine wrote on X.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Princess Catherine Revealed That Her Cancer Treatment ‘Is Ongoing’

In the statement, Kate revealed: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she said.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” she added.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”