Kate Upton Baffles Fans With ‘Mysterious’ Instagram Post

Supermodel Kate Upton confused fans with a “concerning” Instagram post that outlined a disturbing scenario involving an unidentified dad, according to Page Six.

The post was still visible on Upton’s Instagram story on November 16. She has 6.6 million followers on Instagram. Upton’s other recent photos on Instagram are mostly modeling shots.

The post started out, “Truly asking . . . lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents.” It then outlined a disturbing scenario. “A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them of on the highway at midnight to walk home.”

The post concluded: “Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway. Is this an emergency? A crime? Would you be scared for your child?”

Fans Were Confused by Kate Upton’s Post

According to TMZ, some fans were left “baffled” by Upton’s post, and it left them worried.

“Why did kate upton post that on her story,” a fan wrote on X. “It’s not a bad post it’s just a ‘what??’ Post lol,” wrote another person.

Page Six labeled the post “mysterious.”

Upton, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. “Kate Upton was born in St. Joseph, Michigan, but she grew up in Florida. Her great-grandfather Frederick Upton was the co-founder of the Whirlpool Corporation,” the site reported.

It’s Not Clear Whether Kate Upton Knows the People in the Scenario or Even Whether It Really Happened

According to TMZ, it’s not clear who Upton was referring to or even whether the people references are from her own life.

She is married to Major League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander, with whom she has a daughter, Genevive, who is 6 years old. They married in 2017, according to TMZ. Verlander has a net worth of about $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“Justin Verlander is probably best-known for playing for the MLB’s Houston Astros, with which he won the World Series in 2017,” the site reported.

“There’s obviously no way of knowing if the message is at all related to someone in her inner circle,” TMZ noted. Upton and Verlander met at a “commercial shoot” in 2012, according to People.

Page Six asked Upton’s rep for comment and received no response.

She expressed excitement to E! News when she first got engaged to Verlander, saying, “I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while. So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

Verlander has spoken out about Upton in interviews before. “Kate’s there a lot for me. And we’re just normal people. You know, normal relationship–believe it or not,” he told Forbes.