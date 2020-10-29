Is Kathryn Dennis’ Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell Related to Her Ex Thomas?

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis’ new boyfriend seems to have a lot in common with her ex, Thomas Ravenel–they have the same last name! This may leave fans wondering, are the two related?

No, the two are not related, according to E! According to People, Ravenell was a wide receiver on the Western Michigan University football team and is currently a product specialist at Apple. Dennis and Ravenell recently became Instagram official on October 23, when Dennis posted a photo of the two cuddling up to each other. In the caption, Dennis wrote, “YOU” alongside a heart emoji.

In July, a source told People that the couple enjoys spending time together “They’ve been dating a few months now,” the source told People in July. “They have good chemistry together.”

Dennis’ Ex, Thomas Ravenel, Has Also Moved On

Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/pgKHIgJ7GH — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 6, 2020

Just as Dennis has moved on, so has her ex, Thomas Ravenel. In June, Ravenel welcomed a baby boy with his new girlfriend, Heather Mascoe. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section,” Ravenel told the Daily Mail in Mid-July. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

In October, Ravenel tweeted out a message that indicated that he was going to marry Mascoe. In a now-deleted Tweet, Ravenel wrote on Twitter, according to Us Weekly, “Did anyone know I’m getting married?”

However, Dennis and Ravenel are still amicable because they share two children together. Ravenel told The Daily Mail that his other two children were a little bit confused about the new addition to their dad’s life. “It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.’ They were a little confused,” Ravenel said. “In the end I just told them, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older!’ But they’ve FaceTimed with the baby and they’re very excited to meet him. They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother so we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that.”

Dennis Previously Said She Wanted to Date Someone Who Would Be on ‘Southern Charm’

In the past, Dennis has made it clear that it was important to her to be able to date someone who would want to be on camera. “I would rather keep it separate, but at the same time, this is my life,” Dennis told Us Weekly last year. “You know what I mean? So if they’re going to be a part of it, it’s just kind of the way it goes, you know? It’s all about the person that’s in it that makes it whatever it is.”

During BravoCon in November 2019, Dennis also spoke a little bit about the kind of man she wanted to date. Dennis wanted him to be “normal, stable, kind and intelligent,” according to Us Weekly.

But, no matter who she dates, she will always have to deal with her ex Ravenel in some way. In November 2019, Dennis told Us Weekly about their co-parenting relationship. “We actually have a great coparenting relationship. It’s good for him, it’s good for me,” Dennis said. “We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good.”

READ NEXT: The Father of ‘Southern Charm’ Madison LeCroy’s Son: What We Know