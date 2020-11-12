This Southern Charm Star Already Made Out with John Pringle

Southern Charm is already off to a steamy start. New cast member John Pringle took no time at all getting to know his costars. Kathryn Dennis revealed that the two had already moved up on the friendship ladder.

On the season premiere of Southern Charm, Shep Rose threw a party for all of his friends and his new girlfriend. Rose introduced new cast member Pringle to the rest of the group. Rose met Pringle when they both attended the University of Georgia, according to Bravo.

Pringle moved back to Charleston shortly after getting divorced from his wife, whom he shares two sons with. Although he’s new to Charleston at the moment, Pringle is a seventh-generation Charleston native, according to Bravo. Pringle revealed to Patricia Altschul that his dad and grandfather would hangout in her home years ago.

Kathryn Dennis Confessed She & John Pringle Got Close

Dennis got her nails done with friend Danni Baird the day after the party, and she told her friend exactly what happened. Baird brought up his name, and Dennis initially got shy. “I just remember looking over and seeing the two of you nuzzling each other’s necks,” Baird told her while laughing on the second episode of Southern Charm.

The 29-year-old mom then admitted that there was more than just neck nuzzling. “After we left Shep’s party, he 100 percent kissed me,” Dennis told Baird. “It was kinda out of nowhere, he kissed me more than once. It was two or three times.”

Baird – a little shocked – then asked her friend if she remembers if he was a good kisser or not. “Yeah,” Dennis responded. “But do I think it will happen again? Uh, no. I think he’s legit recently divorced. He was talking to me about it and I was like, ok he’s not over it.”

Dennis stood by her statement in a confessional saying, “I think Pringle seems like a really nice guy but I wasn’t like, oh my god I met my husband.” Later on in the episode, Dennis sees Pringle for the first time since the kiss at the Charleston Food and Wine event. The two had a casual conversation, but sparks weren’t flying.

Pringle met Austen Kroll’s girlfriend Madison LeCroy during Rose’s party as well, and he found her attractive. Patricia Altschul also caught up with Pringle where she suggested the two should start dating, regardless of her relationship with Kroll. After talking more with LeCroy at Charleston Food and Wine, Pringle revealed in a confessional that LeCroy is much more his type than Dennis.

Kathryn Dennis Revealed She Kissed Someone Else, Too

Shortly after confessing that she and Pringle kissed, she told Baird about another past fling. Dennis dated former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel on-and-off for a few years, and they share two kids together: Kensie (6) and Saint (4).

On the Southern Charm premiere, Dennis was temporarily living with Ravenel while she had work done to her house, and he made an appearance. Dennis told Baird, “Actually, we did hook up once but it was just a few months ago.” Baird looked surprised, but Dennis and Ravenel have a history of reconnecting every now and then.

Many of the cast members – including her close friend Craig Conover – didn’t know the two were living together and were surprised to hear the news. “I’m always completely blown away by them, even though I shouldn’t be at this point,” Conover told Us Weekly.

Conover added, “But when she said she was living with them, I mean, my jaw hit the floor. And then to find out that he filmed is incredible. I mean, some people will say, like, we shouldn’t give them a platform or show it, [but] it’s not a positive for Thomas that he filmed at all. So, anyone worried that we’re helping him by filming him, it’s not accurate. I mean, for him to go on Twitter all the time and blast the show and then film? It’s just incredible.”

