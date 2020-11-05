Kathryn Dennis’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If you’re an avid watcher of Southern Charm, you’re definitely familiar with star Kathryn Dennis. Dennis has been on the show since the first season, where she first began as a “friend of” but then transitioned to a full-time cast member.

Dennis has been a part of her fair share of drama on Southern Charm, most notably her relationship with ex Thomas Ravenel. But, Southern Charm is also famous for showing the luxurious lives of the wealthy in Charleston, South Carolina. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dennis has an estimated net worth herself of $800,000. So, where does this Southern Charm star get her money from?

Here’s what you need to know about Kathryn Dennis’ net worth:

1. Kathryn Dennis Used to Be a Model

Before Dennis found fame on Southern Charm, she used to be a full-time model. Although she still dabbles in modeling here and there, it seems like it used to be her main gig before the show. Dennis has a profile on Model Mayhem, but it hasn’t been updated since June 2013. In the description of Dennis’s bio, it says, “I have been modeling for 7 years. I enjoy the art of it and love working with inspirational people, as they inspire me as well.” Her photos show her modeling different outfits and handbags.

In 2019, Dennis spoke to Bravo about her modeling days. Dennis said of her time modeling, “I think at that moment I was very confident in myself. You know, I was fit, I had my extensions in, it was a time where I was very in touch with myself and how I appeared to others. I did a black and white shoot with a local photographer named Travis, and it was right before I started filming Season 1. He’s really one that plays with light, that’s his main focus when he takes photos, so we did this very vintage old Hollywood vibe type shoot. I had a big updo and it looked like a beehive almost, it was just simple, and that’s my favorite look, too, the old Hollywood, vintage glam.”

2. Kathryn Dennis Makes Money From Appearing on ‘Southern Charm’

Of course, Dennis also makes money by being on the show, Southern Charm. According to Radar Online, each of the main cast members gets paid around $25,000 to appear on each episode. The cast members also reportedly receive a bonus of around $60,000 for appearing on the reunion specials. This means that the Southern Charm cast can earn a pretty penny during each season.

And, although Dennis has faced her own scandals and struggles while appearing on Southern Charm, it seems like she is doing relatively well right now. In November 2019, she told Reality Tea while at BravoCon, “I’m doing really well. I’m happy and my life is moving forward. And it feels really good to say that and mean it for the first time in a really long time.”

3. Kathryn Dennis Has a Custody Agreement With Ex-Boyfriend Thomas Ravenel

As we have followed on Southern Charm, Dennis has two young children with ex-boyfriend and former costar, Thomas Ravenel. However, since the two are no longer together, they have a joint custody agreement. According to People, “Ms. Dennis is required to employ a nanny during the majority of her time with the children and Mr. Ravenel has agreed to pay the nanny’s salary in lieu of child support.”

When Dennis reached her custody agreement with Ravenel, she tweeted a message thanking her fans for their support. “Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children,” Dennis wrote on Twitter in November 2019. “I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children’s best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y’all for all of your patience, support & love.”

4. Kathryn Dennis Used to Be a Brand Ambassador

Dennis used to be a brand ambassador for a South Carolina clothing store called Gwynn’s, which could be where she had previously made some of her money. However, Dennis was let go from the company in May 2020, after she allegedly sent a racist DM to a woman named Mika Gadsden, according to Page Six.

In May, the clothing company that Dennis was an ambassador for told Page Six, “As a minority-owned business, Gwynn’s and our employees are dedicated to serving all members of our community. Indisputably Kathryn Dennis’ comments and statements to Tamika Gadsen [sic] do not reflect the values of the Gwynn’s brand. Her previous affiliation as a brand ambassador was periodic and on a contract basis. We stand in unity with people of color and with causes that fight to end injustices.”

5. Kathryn Dennis Has Done Many Instagram Brand Deals

On her Instagram page, Dennis has promoted and worked with various brands. In February 2020, Dennis shared a handbag brand called Shop Taxidermy, where she promoted her 15% off code to followers. For celebrities and influencers, promoting brands on their social media pages can be very lucrative.

In November 2018, Dennis also collaborated with the brand Coastal Skin Solutions, The Restoration Hotel, and Gwyn’s clothing to do a giveaway for her followers.

