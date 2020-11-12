Inside Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s Latest Custody Battle

If you’re an avid Southern Charm watcher, then you’re no stranger to stars Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s rocky relationship. Over the years, viewers have seen all the different stages of their relationship, from being in love, to breaking up, and to having children together. Now that they are no longer together, they have been in the midst of battling for custody of their two children.

According to All About The Tea, Ravenel now wants sole custody of his two children, which was prompted by a series of “disturbing” events involving his children. Ravenel is pushing for his kids to live with him full-time in Aiken, South Carolina. All About The Tea obtained copies of the proposed changes to the current custody arrangement. In the document, it said that an eyewitness allegedly saw Dennis snorting cocaine in front of her children, and also putting the drugs within her children’s reach.

The document also stated that Ravenel has footage of Dennis leaving the children home alone, both of whom are under the age of 6. Additionally, a source close to the family also revealed more details to All About The Tea, detailing that the children allegedly don’t get proper hygienic care when they’re with their mother, explaining that Dennis never brushes the children’s teeth and doesn’t bathe them.

Dennis and Ravenel Had Previously Reached a Custody Agreement

In November 2019, Dennis and Ravenel had reached a joint custody agreement, according to People. “The parties now consider it to be in their best interests and in accord with the best interests and welfare of their children to settle between themselves all matters in issue and have reached a permanent and complete agreement and now wish to reduce their agreement to writing and desire that it shall constitute the total agreement between them,” their court documents read, according to People. However, now it appears that Ravenel wants to have sole custody of the two children.

When their custody agreement was finally reached, it seems like Dennis, in particular, felt a sense of relief. On November 12, 2019, Dennis tweeted, “Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children. I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children’s best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y’all for all of your patience,support & love -kd”

The Couple Was Reportedly on Good Terms Just a Few Months Ago

Before Ravenel filed for sole custody, the couple was reportedly on good terms, and for a period of time, it even looked like they may be heading towards having a romantic relationship again. In January 2020, a source told People, “Thomas and Kathryn have been spending a lot of time together. They’re on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more. She feels comfortable with him again, and they’ve both kind of tossed aside any other relationships they had for each other. There’s that spark, and they’re letting themselves explore it right now.”

The source continued, telling People, “It’s not like they’ve defined their relationship that they’re back together right this second, but that’s very much what’s happening. The thing with them is, this all can change in two days. That’s how they are. It’s always so up and down. Right now it’s up and in a very good place.”

