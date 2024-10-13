Kathy Bates Admits Taking Ozempic After Photos Show 100-Pound Weight Loss

Actress Kathy Bates is opening up about her 100-pound weight loss after recent photos showed such a dramatic change in her appearance that she was almost unrecognizable.

Bates told People that she lost 80 pounds “through her lifestyle and diet changes,” and “another 20 pounds on Ozempic.”

“There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic,” Bates told People. “But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough.”

“The pictures on the red carpet were so different from any pictures I’d ever had taken on a red carpet,” Bates told People on October 9. “I just felt so relaxed and ready. I knew I felt great, and I looked great. ”

Bates took the stage at the Emmy Awards in September in a purple dress that showed her weight loss.

According to People, the “Matlock” star decided she needed to lose weight when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes around 2017.

Kathy Bates told People the Diabetes Diagnosis ‘Scared Me Straight’

Bates told People that the diabetes diagnosis set her weight loss journey into motion. “It scared me straight,” she told People.

She started by eating less.

“When we’re full, we experience an involuntary sigh,” she told People. “I just pushed the plate away.” She improved her diet, according to People, and stopped eating after 8 p.m.

“I used to eat terribly: burgers and Cokes and pizza,” Bates told People.

According to Page Six, Bates’ weight loss has improved her health in other ways. “Bates, who has battled ovarian and breast cancers over the years, has also seen a positive change in her lymphedema symptoms,” Page Six reported. In 2015, Bates spoke about that swelling condition, saying, according to Page Six, “Cancer runs like a river in my family.”

Kathy Bates Says Her Next Goal Is to Find a Workout Routine

According to People, Bates isn’t done with her fitness goals. Her next goal involves finding a workout routine she can do while filming the “Matlock” reboot.

“That’s going to be my next thing that I’m worried about because I won’t be on set running back and forth,” she told People. “I have a treadmill here at the house, and I might try Pilates. People always ask, ‘Don’t you want a trainer?’ No, I really don’t. I don’t want anybody over my shoulder. It’s just very important to me to keep this going. I don’t want to slip.”

She told People her weight loss has helped her when filming the show.

“Physically, I’m capable of doing this show,” she told People. “I don’t have to sit down. I can stand up all day long and walk and move and breathe and do so many things that I couldn’t before.”