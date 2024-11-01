Former ‘American Idol’ Judge’s Fiancée Roped Into Legal Battle

The hits keep coming for former “American Idol” judge Katy Perry.

No, not number-one hits (although she has nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts). This blow comes in the form of a legal slap. Instead of hitting Perry, this punch was delivered in the form of a subpoena to Perry’s fiancée, Orlando Bloom.

Bloom has been subpoenaed to appear in court. According to Lawyer Monthy, “his subpoena requires him to provide testimony during the second phase of the trial.”

This subpoena is just another hit in the legal battle between Katy Perry and Carl Westcott. The pop star and businessman are quarreling over a California real estate property.

In May 2020, Westcott purchased the Montecito property for $11.25 million. That July, Perry’s team made an offer on Westcott’s newly acquired property. The two agreed on a purchase price of $15 million.

Soon after the sale, Westcott changed his mind. According to his lawyers, the 1-800-Flowers founder was recovering from back surgery and medicated when he sold the house to Perry.

Westcott’s lawyers also note that he suffers from Huntington’s disease. According to The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, “Huntington’s disease (HD) is an inherited disorder that causes nerve cells (neurons) in parts of the brain to gradually break down and die.”

Westcott reached out to Perry’s team after the sale, but they didn’t back down. The Dallas businessman and Mississippi native sued Perry’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi that same year.

In November 2023, three years after the suit was filed, the first stage of the trial was held. The court sided with Perry and she was declared the legal owner of the property. In May 2024 the property deed was officially filed.

Phase two of the trial is scheduled for February 2025. During that time, the court will decide how much compensation Perry is owed.

Katy Perry’s Team Asks for More Money

In Touch reported that Perry’s team is seeking more compensation during the next court phase.

Originally, Perry’s legal team requested $2.67 million for damages. That amount has increased to $5.5 million.

During these legal proceedings, Perry’s team agreed to put $9 million in escrow in exchange for the house. The purchase price of the house is still $15 million, which leaves Perry on the hook for another $6 million. Whatever damages are assessed during phase two of the trial will be deducted from that $6 million Perry owes Westcott. Westcott’s team believes the increase in damages requested is to get Perry closer to that $6 million gap.

Carl Westcott’s Real Housewives Connection

One of Carl Westcott’s children has ties to the Bravo universe.

Court Westcott, son of Carl Westcott, married Kameron. The couple met in college at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Kameron joined “The Real Housewives of Dallas” for season 2 and was a cast member for four seasons. In 2021, after five seasons, the Dallas installment of the franchise concluded.

Kameron has not stayed silent during her father-in-law’s trial with Katy Perry. In a Nov. 8, 2023 Instagram post, she wrote “I want to personally thank all of you who have kept Carl and our family in your thoughts and prayers as we awaited the results of the ongoing trial…”