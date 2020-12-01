The Challenge Star Undergoes Surgery for ‘Devastating Injury’

The Challenge: Total Madness finalist Kaycee Clark, who is also set to appear on Double Agents, took to social media on November 29 to reveal that she’d recently undergone surgery after getting a serious injury. The Big Brother winner did not provide additional details about how she received the injury, which she described in her Instagram hashtags as a ruptured patellar tendon.

In her post, she shared a photo of herself in a post-operation knee brace and wrote:

When life throws you challenges all you can do is accept it, smile, and move forward. No time for a pity party over here! It’s inevitable that we will all go through ups an downs there is no way of escaping them. Learn to embrace the journey. Where I’m at now is all apart of my life story and I’ve learned to have the right attitude even if it was something I wasn’t expecting. I know there is nothing but growth coming from this devastating injury. Getting through this takes a lot of mind strength and I’m here for it.

In a story posted to her Instagram on November 30 showing her at physiotherapy, Clark explained that she had reached 19 days since her surgery.

Clark Will Be Appearing on ‘Double Agents’ After Making It to the Final on Her Rookie Season

Clark’s first season on The Challenge was the 35th season, Total Madness, which aired in the spring of 2020. She entered the house as a real threat due to her athleticism, connections to other Big Brother contestants and her good social game. Clark performed well on the season, earning her red skull against Kailah Casillas in the ninth episode and getting three wins in daily challenges.

Clark made it to the final challenge, where she came in second place to Jenny West out of the female competitors and was the only other female competitor to finish the final challenge. Clark will be returning to action on Double Agents, which began filming in Iceland at the end of the summer and premieres on December 9. Without the reigning female champion West competing this season, Clark will be looking to come out of her sophomore season with her first win on The Challenge.

Prior to ‘The Challenge’, Clark Played Professional Football & Won ‘Big Brother 20’

Clark’s first stint on reality TV was on the 20th season of Big Brother, which she ended up winning thanks to a good social game and skill in competitions. She also made history with her Big Brother win by being the first out lesbian to win the show. Clark is an extremely athletic player who also played professional football for the San Diego Surge since 2011 when the team was first created.

According to OutSports, Clark played as a wide receiver and led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2017. She was also one of the most consistent players on the team’s roster, which changed frequently because many players struggled with the longterm commitments of playing for a league that doesn’t pay the athletes.

