Keanu Reeves Spins Out in Near Crash During Pro Auto Racing Debut, Video Shows

“Matrix” star Keanu Reeves “spun into the grass” during his “professional auto racing debut” on Saturday, October 5 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to the Associated Press.

Reeves avoided a collision and continued driving after spinning out “on the exit of Turn 9 a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race,” AP reported.

Video of the spin-out was posted to X.

Some fans mocked Reeves after the spin-out. “Needs to stick to acting,” wrote one on X. “Perhaps he should stick to acting,” echoed another user.

Others posted in admiration that Reeves was in the race at all. “Training for racing your whole life and suddenly John Wick is in your race,” wrote one person on X. Wrote another, “If I knew my opponent was John Wick, I’d pull over immediately 🤣”

And some people praised Reeves. “What a cool debut for Keanu Reeves! Finishing 25th in a competitive field like that is impressive, especially for a first-time racer. Spinning out can be part of the learning curve, but it’s great to hear he was uninjured and continued racing. Having Cody Jones from *Dude Perfect* as a teammate adds an extra fun twist to the whole experience!” wrote one.

Keanu Reeves Finished 25th in the Race, Reports Say

Reeves “qualified 31st out of the 35 cars,” and finished 25th, according to AP, which noted that Reeves was competing at the Toyota GR Cup. Page Six reported that Reeves nearly “crashed” during the Saturday event.

Although Page Six reported that the race was Reeves’ professional auto racing debut, he has raced in a celebrity tournament before, according to the AP.

According to the AP, Reeves, 60, was formerly a “participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.”

Keanu Reeves’ Car Is Promoting His New Graphic Novel, Reports Say

According to Page Six, Reeves “drives the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which promotes his graphic novel, ‘The Book of Elsewhere,’ that debuted in July.

The book’s author bio on Amazon says, “As a remarkably eclectic actor, Keanu Reeves has made an indelible mark on the world of entertainment through the diverse roles he has played. He is best known for his starring roles in The Matrix and John Wick franchises. Reeves made his comic book writing debut in 2021 with BRZRKR, a twelve-issue and graphic novel limited series distributed through BOOM! Studios, which quickly became the highest-selling original comic book series debut in over twenty-five years.”

The prologue excerpt on Amazon starts, “A room, full of violence to come. Then with the nasty white light of LEDs. Then a man came in and sat between the metal lockers. He took a machine from his pack and ran protocols on it. Alone awhile, he stared at its screen. His comrades followed him in at last.”

On X, fans praised Reeves’ versatility. “He’s like he knows everything! This man is on another level,” wrote one.

“The man is a legend,” another person wrote.

“Amazing…knew he was passionate about motorsports, but didn’t realize he was this serious. Liked his documentary on Brawn too,” wrote another person.