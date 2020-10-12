Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s relationship status has changed drastically in 2020; the talk-show host and The Voice judge revealed that she’s getting a divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock and opened up about feeling blindsided by the news.

During the season premiere of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson opened up more about her divorce and the changes that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2020 has definitely brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” she said on the show, referring to her divorce. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”

Clarkson and Blackstock Have Two Children Together

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share two children, which makes the divorce harder for her, Clarkson said on her show. Her daughter River is six years old, and her son is 4.

Blackstock also had two children from a previous marriage, meaning Clarkson has been the stepmother to those children for the seven years she has spent married to their father.

“We have four kids, and divorce is never easy,” Clarkson said on her show. “We’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Clarkson Will Keep Details Close Since Her Children Are Involved

Though she is generally pretty open about her personal life, Clarkson has said that she will be keeping most of the details of her divorce under wraps because her children are involved, and she wants to protect them.

“I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won’t go too far into it because, you know, I’m a mama bear and my kids come first,” she added, saying that she does love her fans, though.

She also said she’s doing okay despite the divorce, adding that it is a connection she shares with plenty of people around the world, even if it isn’t necessarily a good one.

Clarkson Said Her Next Album Will Be “The Most Personal One” For Her

Clarkson did not take a lot of time off, even with the divorce going on behind the scenes. She revealed in September that she’s been working on a new album and it’ll come out sometime in 2021, though release details are not yet available.

“This’ll probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she told the Today Show. “And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

The divorce may be extra-hard on the couple since Clarkson’s husband, Blackstock, is her manager and the son of her former manager. She thanked him after she received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020.

Just a few months after the divorce, it was revealed by Entertainment Tonight that Clarkson was being sued by the management company that is owned by her father-in-law Narvel Blackstock. The lawsuit states that they are owed $1.4 million in unpaid commissions and alleges a breach of oral contract.

No matter what’s going on in her personal life, Clarkson will be back on The Voice for the upcoming season, which premieres on October 19, 2020 on NBC.

