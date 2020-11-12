WATCH: Did Ken Walker Cheat on Fiancee De’arra Taylor?

Ken Walker is being accused of cheating on his fiancée De’arra Taylor after a video showing a man looking exactly like the YouTube star getting cozy with another woman in a parking lot that was not his future wife. After The Shade Room shared the video on Twitter, users online heatedly debated whether or not it was actually Ken.

Ken and De’arra are famous for their shared YouTube channel, De’arra & Ken 4 Life, aka DK4L, which shows the duo pulling pranks and playing fun games such as “Truth or Drink.” They started their channel in 2014 and have since amassed over 6 million subscribers.

After 5 years of dating, Ken, 26, proposed to De’arra, 24, while on a Grecian vacation in August 2019, and to the viewers of their YouTube channel, they appeared to be the apex of relationship goals. That is, until this video surfaced on November 12.

Some users online were in denial and thoroughly convinced this was just another one of their pranks, while others doubted it was actually Ken in the video.

One Twitter user was so upset at seeing what appears to be Ken cheating, she tweeted, “hey saying Ken cheated on dearra? Ion believe in love nomore.” Most of the tweets shared on Thursday afternoon expressed devastation that this couple may not last.

Another user online was not surprised by this news at all. He tweeted, “Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé, y’all thought Dearra was safe? lol.”

Ken Walker’s Twin Confirmed on Instagram That It Was His Brother in the Video



After the video went viral, Ken’s fans remembered that he has a twin brother, and hoped it was actually his fraternal twin Kris Walker in the video. Users online flooded his Instagram page, @gaia_blue, asking if it was Ken in the video.

Some users online remained skeptical that @kaia_blue was Ken’s brother, however, @kaia_blue confirmed in the comments section that he is Ken’s twin, and yes, it was his brother in the video. To those asking why he’s putting his brother on blast, Kris said, “It’s not my problem.”

When asked if he knew if Ken was cheating on De’arra this whole time, Kris said no.

Ken & De’arra Have Not Publicly Commented on the Video Or Spoken Out on the Cheating Allegations



While De’arra’s Instagram page was also flooded with questions and links to The Shade Room’s video, she has not commented on the allegations. The YouTube star, who has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, still has “fiancee” and an engagement ring in her bio, which is a positive sign things are going to be okay for one of YouTube’s most beloved couples.

Ken, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, has not commented on the allegations either. Another positive sign that the video was not what it appeared to be, His Instagram page remains filled with photos of the couple.

