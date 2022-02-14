WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Grammy winning artist Kendrick Lamar performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Eminem, Dr.Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. The halftime show was held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, CBS Sports reported.

The halftime show kicked off with a mash-up number featuring all five performers. Kendrick started off his performance with the song “m.A.A.d city” before he quicky transitioned to his hit song “Alright.” Kendrick wore all black surrounded by backup dancers who wore all black with “Dre Day” sashes across their chests.

Eminem praised his fellow Super Bowl 56 performer in a February 2022 interview with radio host Sway Calloway.

The “Rap God” singer shared kind words about Kendrick’s music, telling Sway, “Kendrick is at the very top tier of lyricists. Not just of this generation but of all time.”

Eminem and Kendrick collaborated in 2013 on the song “Love Game,” which was featured on Eminem’s studio album “The Marshall Mathers LP2.”

Kendrick gained mainstream success in 2012 with the release of his studio album “good kid, m.A.A.d city.” Since then, he has become one of the most influential rappers in the industry. The California native spoke to Rolling Stone Magazine in 2017 about his music and his work ethic.

He opened up about becoming obsessed with his work, telling the publication, “My biggest vice is being addicted to the chase of what I’m doing. It turns into a vice when I shut off people that actually care for me, because I’m so indulged spreading this word.”

