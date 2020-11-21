Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Now: Where Is Kenneth Walker Today?

Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, is no longer facing charges after his attempted homicide case was dismissed. But Walker is continuing to grieve the death of his girlfriend eight months after she was gunned down in her apartment.

Louisville Metro Police were serving a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s apartment March 13 related to a drug investigation regarding her ex-boyfriend. Walker has said he believed the police were intruders, and he wanted to protect himself and Taylor.

Today, Walker is free after his attempted homicide case was dismissed. Taylor’s case is being examined in a special episode of ABC 20/20, “Say Her Name,” which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern time Friday, November 20, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charges Filed Against Walker Were Quickly Dropped, But a Louisville Officer Is Suing Him for Emotional Distress

A judge has dismissed criminal charges against Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott and others, who were part of a group arrested in September during a protest over the Breonna Taylor case.https://t.co/ELIKo1O4fL — NPR (@NPR) November 17, 2020

Walker was initially charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting Louisville Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. After the case against Walker was dismissed, Mattingly filed a lawsuit against Walker, according to CBS News, saying he experienced “severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress.”

Walker, who was a licensed gun owner, has said he thought police were intruders when they were serving a no-knock warrant searching for drugs at Taylor’s apartment. The warrant was related to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, and no drugs were found at the apartment.

“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit said.

Walker also filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department and sought immunity under the state’s Stand Your Ground law.

Walker’s attorney made a strong statement against Mattingly’s lawsuit.

“Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact. One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them,” he said. “Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny indicates otherwise.”

Walker Said ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Without Taylor

TONIGHT: ‘BREONNA TAYLOR: SAY HER NAME’ | What you haven’t seen – personal home videos, new exclusive interviews & police body camera video. The 20/20 event special with the Courier Journal premieres tonight at 9|8c on ABC. #SayHerName #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/6D3H5HjBlw — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 20, 2020

Walker, 28, spoke to the Courier Journal in a recent interview about Taylor’s death and the night that continues to haunt him. He said he continually sees billboards, pictures and murals of his girlfriend and posts about her on Facebook, all while he is still grieving and processing her death.

“For you to lose somebody, and then have to deal with it every day, like forever?” he said. “Like, it never stops. That’s something.”

The night before, he said they went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner and came home to play Uno. They were watching the movie “Freedom Writers” in bed, and Taylor quickly drifted off to sleep. When he heard knocking on the door at about 12:40 a.m., he said his only thoughts were “Protect Breonna. Protect myself.”

Police said Walker fired a shot, which hit Mattingly in the leg, severing his femoral artery. Mattingly and two other officers shot back, and Taylor, who was in the hallway, was fatally wounded.

“If she’s not here, nothing else matters,” he said.

