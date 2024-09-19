Beauty Pageant Contestant, 37, Stabbed 50 Times in ‘Horrible’ Murder: Report

Kesaria Abramidze was a 37-year-old transgender model and former beauty pageant contestant who was murdered in her apartment on September 18, according to Georgia Today.

Georgia Today reported that Abramidze was “killed at her apartment in Didi Dighomi” in what authorities are calling a murder. Didi Dighomi is a neighborhood in Tbilisi, the capital city in the country of Georgia. According to Radio Free Europe, “The attack took place one day after Georgian lawmakers approved laws curbing LGBT rights that allow for bans on cultural events such as Pride marches.” The site described Abramidze as a “well-known Georgian transgender model.”

Georgia Today described Abramidze as a “transgender model and public figure.” On Instagram, Abramidze described herself as a “Model, Actress, TV presenter, Miss Popular Vote International 2018🎖🎖💎DIVA💎/face of @tinarobless_ face of @hamiltontbilisi 🦁” Abramidze last posted a video to Instagram the day before the murder. The Instagram page, which has 507,000 followers, contains glamour shots and workout photos.

According to Georgia Today, Public Defender Levan Yoselian said he wanted “to express my sorrow for the fact of the horrible murder of Kesaria Abramidze! First of all, I offer my condolences to the family and relatives and I hope that the culprit will be punished in the shortest possible time.”

“This fact is further proof that the response of the law enforcement agencies and society to the crimes committed on the basis of hate and gender identity should be particularly strict,” he said, according to the publication.

Daily Mail described Abramidze as “a prominent transgender model, actor, and influencer” and reported that she was stabbed 50 times on September 18. According to Daily Mail, Abramidze “represented Georgia at Miss Trans Star International in 2018.”

Beka Jaiani Is the Accused Suspect in the Murder of Kesaria Abramidze, Reports Say

The suspect, Abramidze’s boyfriend, was arrested “on charges of premeditated murder committed under aggravating circumstances based on gender,” Georgia Today reported. Beka Jaiani, 27, is the suspect, the site reported. TV Pirveli published surveillance video of Jaiani “entering and leaving the building within 14 minutes – allegedly the same period in which Abramidze was killed,” Civil Georgia reported.

“A terrible murder! A denial of humanity! Only this might sober up our society… Hopefully, the killing of this beautiful young woman will at least serve to make us more humane and Christian,” President Salome Zurabishvili wrote on Facebook.

According to Civil Georgia, Kesaria Abramidze “posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend on her Facebook story” two hours before the murder, which some believe could have “triggered the crime, as her boyfriend allegedly did not want it to be made public.” The photo has been shared on Facebook and shows her in a swimsuit standing next to the man.

Kesaria Abramidze Wrote About a ‘Toxic Relationship’ on Social Media

According to Civil Georgia, Abramidze wrote in an April post that she was “in a toxic relationship” for almost two years.

“Hello friends, I was in a toxic relationship for almost two years. I was often asked why I disappeared from TV screens; the reason was this, you will be surprised, and I was manipulated and abused,” a translated copy of the post reads. “I left the country for this reason to get out of the difficult situation. I will definitely come back and take appropriate measures . . . ”

The post continues, “Here I am thankful to my next-door neighbor who saved me when I last fell at home or else I might not be alive today. Some month ago he took me to Ghudushauri with concussion which is confirmed in this clinic. I’m posting this to be an example to other women and not to spend years with a manipulative narcissistic abuser!! No to killing women which is so common in our country. Despite the fact that I am a role model for many women and that I am associated with stronger women, this happened to me too.”